T.J. Watt: We weren’t going to lay down by any means

Getty Images

After starting the season 2-6, the Steelers enter Week 18 8-8 with a chance to advance to the postseason with a win and a little help.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt was sidelined for essentially the first half of the season due to injury, but has racked up 5.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, and two interceptions in his nine games. He said Friday that despite the season’s slow start, he was always confident in his teammates.

“It’s one of those things where there was a lot of football left to be played at the time,” Watt said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “We knew we needed to turn it around and you can go one of two ways, but we weren’t going to lay down by any means.”

Watt noted that the Steelers are a young team that has been able to grow every week. And now the team has a chance at not just a winning season, but also a trip to the postseason.

“We’re still alive. We still have a pulse,” Watt said. “We’re trying to win this game and see where the chips fall.”