Vikings set to activate Irv Smith Jr. from IR

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2023, 2:37 PM EST
Tight end Irv Smith Jr. is set to return to the active roster in Minnesota.

Smith has been out since Week Eight with an ankle injury, but has been back at practice the last couple of weeks. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will activate Smith in time for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

The Vikings traded for T.J. Hockenson after Smith’s injury and Johnny Mundt has also played a role on offense, so it remains to be seen how Smith will fit into the mix.

Smith is set for free agency after the season. He missed all of last season and has 88 catches for 844 yards and nine touchdowns since entering the league as a 2019 second-round pick.

The Vikings announced that they waived tight end Nick Muse on Friday, so there’s a roster spot open for Smith.

  1. They’ll probably need to run more 2 TE sets with O’Neill on IR, but idk who gets benched on those downs between Osborn and Thielen!

  2. Too bad he can’t play OL to replace 1 of the players injured from playing on that slippery cow pasture

  3. I bet they move to sign TJ long term and let Irv walk. Doubt we’ll see much more of Smith in purple unless he goes to the Ravens.

