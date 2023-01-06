Zac Taylor on proposed playoff changes: Positives for others, negatives for us

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is not happy about the changes to the AFC playoff procedures that the league has proposed in the wake of cancelling the Bengals’ Week 17 game against the Bills.

Under the proposal, the Bengals and Ravens would flip a coin for home field advantage in the Wild Card round of the playoffs if the Ravens beat the Bengals Sunday and the two teams are set to meet again next week. The rationale is that the Ravens would have two wins over the Bengals and could have moved into first place in the AFC North if the Bengals lost to the Bills before losing to them

The proposal also calls for the AFC title game to potentially be played at a neutral site based on the results this weekend and on which teams advance to that game.

NFL rules account for game cancellations and call for teams to be seeded by winning percentage. Taylor said on Friday that “we just want the rules to be followed” and “doesn’t want to hear about fair and equitable” solutions while rules are being changed at the last minute.

“It’s opportunities lost for us,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We had control and now we don’t. There are positives for a lot of teams and negatives for us.”

Bengals executive V.P. Katie Blackburn wrote a memo to NFL teams saying that the “proper process for making rule change is in the off-season” and that it is “not appropriate” to make changes to the rules on the fly. Taylor called it “awesome” to see that “someone has to fight for you. It’s clearly not coming from the league.”

A Bengals win will make all the Wild Card machinations moot.

“Let us play 7 home games and 9 road games and then try to take a home playoff game away . . . that’s what this team is built for,” Taylor said.

League owners still have to approve any change to playoff procedures. If they do, Sunday’s game in Cincinnati will be a big one in the 1 p.m. ET window.