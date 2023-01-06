Zac Taylor on proposed playoff changes: Positives for others, negatives for us

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2023, 12:51 PM EST
NFL: JAN 02 Bills at Bengals
Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is not happy about the changes to the AFC playoff procedures that the league has proposed in the wake of cancelling the Bengals’ Week 17 game against the Bills.

Under the proposal, the Bengals and Ravens would flip a coin for home field advantage in the Wild Card round of the playoffs if the Ravens beat the Bengals Sunday and the two teams are set to meet again next week. The rationale is that the Ravens would have two wins over the Bengals and could have moved into first place in the AFC North if the Bengals lost to the Bills before losing to them

The proposal also calls for the AFC title game to potentially be played at a neutral site based on the results this weekend and on which teams advance to that game.

NFL rules account for game cancellations and call for teams to be seeded by winning percentage. Taylor said on Friday that “we just want the rules to be followed” and “doesn’t want to hear about fair and equitable” solutions while rules are being changed at the last minute.

“It’s opportunities lost for us,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We had control and now we don’t. There are positives for a lot of teams and negatives for us.”

Bengals executive V.P. Katie Blackburn wrote a memo to NFL teams saying that the “proper process for making rule change is in the off-season” and that it is “not appropriate” to make changes to the rules on the fly. Taylor called it “awesome” to see that “someone has to fight for you. It’s clearly not coming from the league.”

A Bengals win will make all the Wild Card machinations moot.

“Let us play 7 home games and 9 road games and then try to take a home playoff game away . . . that’s what this team is built for,” Taylor said.

League owners still have to approve any change to playoff procedures. If they do, Sunday’s game in Cincinnati will be a big one in the 1 p.m. ET window.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Zac Taylor on proposed playoff changes: Positives for others, negatives for us

  1. You’re a good man Zac And you did the right thing Monday night and now you’re getting punished for it. Screw ’em, ride that anger back to the super bowl!

  2. Coach Taylor is right; and Katie is right to fight this. Follow the rules you previously established for cancelled games and move on.

  3. The Bengals were very gracious in how they handled the issue, deferring so completely to the Bills.

    But Hamlin is fine now, so it’s time for all the emotion to be taken out of the decision making. Follow the rules and update them after the season. The Bengals made their decisions within the context of the existing rules – it’s not really fair to make changes now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.