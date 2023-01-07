Chiefs beat Raiders 31-13, clinch top seed in AFC

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2023, 7:21 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
The Chiefs may not be playing at home in the AFC Championship Game, but they will be getting a week off before taking the field at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown on the opening drive of Saturday afternoon’s game in Las Vegas and the Chiefs never looked back in a 31-13 win over the Raiders. The win clinches the top seed in the AFC for the Chiefs, which means they’ll have a bye when the postseason gets underway.

The results of Sunday’s games and the rest of the playoffs will determine if the league will move the AFC title game to a neutral site. League owners approve to do that on Friday as a result of the cancellation of last Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals.

Mahomes set the Chiefs’ single-season record for passing yards on his first pass of the game, a 67-yarder to Justin Watson, and the touchdown was caught by running back Jerick McKinnon. He now has nine touchdown catches, which is tied for the most by a running back in a single game.

The Chiefs also got rushing touchdowns from Isaiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones, and Kadarius Toney while putting up 168 yards on the ground overall.

On the defensive side, Chris Jones had 2.5 of the Chiefs’ four sacks to give him 15.5 on the season. That ties his single-season best and they’ll be counting on him to remain a disruptive force up front in the postseason.

Jarrett Stidham was on the receiving end of those sacks and the quarterback position will be the center of attention for the Raiders as they head into the offseason. They’ll likely work to trade Derek Carr after benching him for the final two games of the season and they’d likely like to agree to a deal before he’s guaranteed more than $39 million in the days after the Super Bowl.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who will likely be the league’s leading rusher for the season, is also headed for free agency, so Saturday’s loss leaves the Raiders with a lot on their hands as they try to put together a winning team.

28 responses to “Chiefs beat Raiders 31-13, clinch top seed in AFC

  3. Please fire Mcdaniels. Your experiment failed, you sabotaged and benched your franchise leading QB in a win and in situation and it failed.
    Game vs the 9ers was solid but we all know it was a fluke, What we saw today is the real Stidham, someone who struggled finding the open hole in a cover 2 defense (id argue its Mcdaniels fault for not scheming players open especially knowing Adams getting doubled) Renfrow TD was clean though.
    These players have given up on Mcdaniels, The defense outside of Maxx is woefully untalented. Pull the plug before your 4-5 actually talented players want out and we start another decade of 4 win seasons.

  4. Chiefs game ball goes to Scott Novak

    ————

    Lose by 4 scores(not counting the garbage time TD by Raiders) and blame the ref?

  7. How many whiners are going to keep blaming the refs??? Seriously, offensive holding could of been on the Raiders all game.

  10. The Raiders are NOT firing the head coach they’re not going to be paying 3 head coaches at the same time.
    McDaniels will be there at least another 2 seasons.
    Commitment to mediocrity continues.

  12. kaepurnicus says:
    January 7, 2023 at 7:29 pm
    Teams are 0-15 the week after playing the 49ers. A new NFL record!

    *****************************

    Who cares? And haven’t they played 16 games at this point???

  13. > He now has nine touchdown catches, which is tied for the most by a running back in a single game.

    Didn’t McKinnon scored 63 points today!

  14. It’s always the refs that help the Chiefs when they win. You obviously haven’t seen the games when they play the Bengals. Cincinnati gets all the calls. Check out the tapes. They don’t lie

  16. If Mark Davis has a single bit of DNA from his dad he would fire McDaniels and Ziegler ASAP. Why is Davis allowing the Broncos to interview Sean Payton? He should be all over that.

  17. Chiefs are so nauseating. Didn’t watch a second of it. Can’t wait for Cindy to beat them again. Ownage is ownage

  18. Chiefs beat SF. Had a bye. Then beat Tennessee. So who cares about your defective won/loss record after playing SF

  19. McDaniels is doing exactly what he did in Denver, it’s amazing, like he learned absolutely nothing. Brace yourselves for 4-win seasons Raiders fans.

  21. Stidham’s numbers were better than Mahomes. More passing yardage. More rushing yardage. Each with one TD.

  23. riggedkangaroocourt says:
    January 7, 2023 at 7:51 pm

    Chiefs are so nauseating. Didn’t watch a second of it. Can’t wait for Cindy to beat them again. Ownage is ownage
    ————————————

    You won’t watch the Chiefs play yet you’ll take the time to comment on a post about them?

    Ownage is ownage

  24. usmutts3 says:
    January 7, 2023 at 8:03 pm
    Stidham’s numbers were better than Mahomes. More passing yardage. More rushing yardage. Each with one TD.

    ***************************

    Maybe the Chiefs should work a trade?

  25. milehigh777 says:
    January 7, 2023 at 7:31 pm
    Wait for it. Raider fans will blame the Refs. They always do.

    ——————————————
    Except when they play the Broncos

  26. They probably earned some of their accomplishments this season but we know who the NFL favors. The top seed was honestly given to them. The Raiders had no chance because the Refs made that clear.
    We know The Bills and Bengals can beat the Chiefs but I’m hoping someone else knocks them out in the Div Round just to stick it to the NFL

  28. usmutts3 says:
    January 7, 2023 at 8:03 pm
    Stidham’s numbers were better than Mahomes. More passing yardage. More rushing yardage. Each with one TD.
    ———
    Stidham QB rating 73
    Mahomes QB rating 105
    you sound foolish

