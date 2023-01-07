Chiefs jump out to 7-0 lead in Vegas

Getty Images

The Chiefs came out firing against the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Justin Watson hooked up for a 67-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage to immediately put the Chiefs inside the Raiders’ five-yard-line.

The Chiefs moved backward a yard on the next two plays, but a Raiders penalty for 12 men moved them closer to the end zone and Mahomes flipped a backhand shovel pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a two-yard score. That’s McKinnon’s ninth touchdown catch of the year, which ties him with Marshall Faulk, Chuck Foreman, and Leroy Hoard for the most in a single season by a running back in the Super Bowl era.

A win by the Chiefs makes them the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, although the league’s change to playoff protocols this week means they may wind up playing the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site.