Damar Hamlin is making continued progress, remains in critical condition

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2023, 2:01 PM EST
Fans Gather Outside Highmark Stadium Following Hospitalization of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to make progress, the team said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition,” the Bills’ statement said. “He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”

Hamlin has been at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night, when he collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the game against the Bengals.

The NFL will honor Hamlin and the medical professionals who saved his life at all 16 games this weekend.

4 responses to “Damar Hamlin is making continued progress, remains in critical condition

  1. Awesome news.

    May not happen but wouldn’t it be something when we see him on the field again with the pads on.

  3. It seems interesting that he is breathing and has full neurological function but hasn’t transitioned from critical to stable. Is it his heart that isn’t reliable right now?

  4. mookie34 says:
    January 7, 2023 at 2:13 pm
    Lock in for comeback player of:the year.

    —————————————————/

    I agree it would be great. I find it highly unlikely. He may have heart damage or lung damage. Or he may have an underlying condition. Not sure he’d want to play especially if it could happen again. If it was truly a freak accident, and there is no other damage, perhaps.

