Damar Hamlin: The love has been overwhelming, I’m thankful for every single person

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, has continued recovering and posted on Instagram on Saturday afternoon to thank his millions of well-wishers.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Hamlin is still in critical condition, but he is breathing on his own, speaking to teammates over FaceTime, and showing no signs of neurological damage. His doctors have said his progress this week has been remarkable.

Still, Hamlin himself noted that he’s on a long road, and doctors have declined to give any time frame for when he will be out of the hospital. He’s going to keep counting on the support he’s been receiving this week.