Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2023, 4:07 PM EST
The Dolphins signed quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad this week and the veteran will be on hand for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Glennon was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. The Dolphins are starting rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback because Tua Tagovailoa remains out after suffering a concussion in Week 16 and Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to play after dislocating his right pinkie last weekend.

Glennon’s arrival suggests Bridgewater will be inactive on Sunday.

Glennon started four games for the Giants last season. He was 90-of-167 for 790 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Dolphins also promoted linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

1 responses to “Dolphins elevate Mike Glennon

  1. Holy Crap- I didn’t even know he could still play. I remember when he was drafted by the Bucs to take over for Josh Freeman…seems like ages ago.

