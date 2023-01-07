Frank Clark ruled out with a groin injury

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2023, 6:27 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
The Chiefs have a comfortable lead over the Raiders in the second half, but they’ll be without a key part of their defense the rest of the way.

Defensive end Frank Clark has been ruled out of the game with a groin injury. Clark initially left in the second quarter and was called questionable to return.

If the Chiefs win, Clark will have an extra week to recover before the team’s first postseason game. The Chiefs will be the top seed in the AFC if they beat the Raiders.

The Raiders kicked a field goal to open the second half and forced a Chiefs punt, but the Chiefs forced another one a short time later and it is 24-6 Chiefs with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter.

2 responses to “Frank Clark ruled out with a groin injury

  1. Did that happen in September? Not sure I’ve seen him all year, and I don’t miss Chiefs games.

