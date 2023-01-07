League “maybe” considered coin toss to resolve Bills-Bengals game

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
NFL: SEP 17 Seahawks at Bears
Getty Images

To its credit, the NFL considered a broad range of possibilities for dealing with the unprecedented situation involving the suspended, and ultimately canceled, Bills-Bengals game. Although changing the existing rules for dealing with the aftermath of an ultimately canceled game opens a potential can of worms, the league brainstormed through a bunch of potential choices in order to come up with the best of various bad options.

One potential solution included resolving the Bills-Bengals game with the same device that the league may use to determine home-field advantage for a potential Ravens-Bengals wild-card game.

A coin toss.

Among the theories making the rounds during a hectic and chaotic week was that the league would simply flip a coin to assign a winner and loser of the Bills-Bengals game, in order to get all teams to 17 games.

During a Friday conference call, Competition Committee chairperson Rich McKay was asked whether that possibility was considered.

“Not in the Competition Committee,” McKay said. “Maybe there were discussions at the league office about that. We never — that was never brought to us or discussed with us.”

The Competition Committee took up the issue on Thursday night, after the league office finalized a plan for dealing with the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. Along the way, a coin flip to resolve Bills-Bengals “maybe” was discussed. (It was.)

It seems a little nutty on the surface to rely on a coin toss. But the coin toss is already a key part of the game. It determines possession to start every contest. It determines possession to start overtime. It breaks ties for draft-pick positioning. (It’s how the Steelers got Terry Bradshaw, and how the Bears got Walter Payton.) And it represents the final tiebreaker for playoff positioning.

When I first heard about the possibility of a coin toss, I had another thought. Why not have each team nominate someone for a Madden simulation of the game? It’s far less arbitrary than a coin flip. It could have been televised. It would have generated tremendous interest, and ratings. And it would have goosed an esports industry (in which multiple NFL owners have invested) that seems to be fluctuate in overall viability.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “League “maybe” considered coin toss to resolve Bills-Bengals game

  3. Site should be outdoors halfway between Cincinnati and KCY. Chicago fits that bill.

    Chicago would love to host a championship game. First time in 37 years!

  4. That would have been fine too.

    No matter how they handled it, everyone would have screamed about it. What a week it’s been. First, the NFL world was united – no way they should continue the game. BOTH teams decided to stop playing.

    Within a couple of days, that morphed into an every man for himself mentality. There was no way to fix the situation equitably after what happened. The Bengals got the worst of it – but not nearly as bad as some are portraying. They win Sunday, against a likely 3rd string QB, and they’re in good shape.

    The comments on this board and elsewhere since yesterday are mystifying. It’s like many fans have amnesia about how they felt just a few nights ago.

  5. Why is no one asking why a 2nd round matchup location between Cincinnati and Buffalo wouldn’t be decided by a coin toss?

  6. This was handled very poorly. Stick to the rules established before the season. Anything else is a farce.. What kind of example are we setting for kids and gambling interests..

  7. A couple of nerds playing Madden for the outcome of the game would be a spectacular one off, money making clown show. I’d probably watch it!

  9. Anything is possible when it is off the cuff. Billionaires trying to stick it to other billionaires in the name of winning. No way billionaire owners want to see the Bengals back in the Super Bowl they way the operate the franchise. You have so many teams wasting tons of resources on overpaid players, coaches, scouts, front office staff etc and the Bengals come in and spend the minimum and might have built a powerhouse. QB league and nothing else, billionaire babies have no idea how to run teams.

  10. they should have dedided that the team with the most points is the winner. end of discussion.

  12. Another problem with a coin toss is precedent. What if the next time a game is cancelled the teams have records of 10-0 vs 0-10. Is it fair to give the bad team a 50% random chance of getting a win over a great team?

  13. I first heard about the possibility of a coin toss, I had another thought. Why not have each team nominate someone for a Madden simulation of the game? You got that idea from the comments section it and it’s an awful idea .

  14. So now NFL contests are determined by a Batman villian!?!?!?

    WTF!?!?!?!?!!?

    Things that I THOUGHT I would NEVER see in my lifetime:

    The league all in on gambling

    A coin toss to determine the final score of a game

  16. I must be brain dead because my idea of simply saying the game ended in a tie is not even an option and I have zero ideas why.

  18. Even as a Buffalo fan, I almost just wish the Bills would have simply forfeited the game. They still would have a chance at the #1 seed (if both CIN and KC lose this weekend), but worst case they roll into the playoffs as seed #3 – Hamlin’s number.

  24. Buffalo, lately a come-from-behind team, finally WINS the COIN TOSS, elects to defer, and never gets the chance!

  27. Esports and madden would be way cooler if the game wasn’t such crap and didn’t cater to annoying teen and early 20s bozos

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.