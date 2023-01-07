Mecole Hardman out for Chiefs, Josh Jacobs active for Raiders

Getty Images

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to the Chiefs active roster this week, but he won’t be in the lineup against the Raiders.

Hardman is on the team’s inactive list for the final game of the regular season. He was listed as questionable with a pelvis injury. Hardman last played in Week Nine and was activated just ahead of the window to bring him back to the 53-man roster was set to expire.

Kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, and guard Joe Thuney are all active after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Shane Buechele, kicker Matthew Wright, wide receiver Skyy Moore, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tackle Darian Kinnard, and defensive end Malik Herring are inactive.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable due to a hip injury and personal reasons, but he is in the lineup on Sunday.

Quarterback Derek Carr headlines an inactive list that also includes linebacker Darien Butler, wide receiver Chris Lacy, running back Brittain Brown, guard Netane Muti, defensive tackle Matthew Butler, and defensive end Tashawn Bower.