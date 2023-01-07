NFL is finalizing plans for potential Ravens-Bengals coin flip

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2023, 10:36 AM EST
Friday’s tweaks to the AFC playoff tree given the cancellation of Bills-Bengals includes a potential coin flip to resolve home-field advantage for a Ravens-Bengals wild-card game.

As of Saturday morning, the league is still finalizing plans for a coin flip.

It entails intriguing questions. Where would it be done? Who would be present? Would it be televised? Would it be sponsored by the American Numismatic Association?

“Would” is the key word for all questions regarding the coin flip, because the whole thing becomes irrelevant if the Bengals beat the Ravens in Cincinnati on Sunday. As the Bengals probably will.

There may be a temptation to keep the plans under wraps until it’s obvious that a coin flip will be needed, and then to quickly announce then. However, it will also be important to quickly deploy the plan, so that the Bengals can then plan to go to Baltimore the following weekend — or the Ravens can plan to come back to Cincinnati.

6 responses to “NFL is finalizing plans for potential Ravens-Bengals coin flip

  2. I watched Goodell’s interview on NFL Network laGt night, when answering questions he kept looking toward the right, psychologist will tell you that means he’s probably lying.

  4. NFL punishes Bengals for showing good sportsmanship. The Ravens should not benefit from this. Has the game played out on Monday with a Bengals victory (an outcome at least as likely as a Bills win, if not more likely), Sunday’s game would mean nothing. So why should the AFC North winners not receive the benefit that comes from winning the division?

    Granted, this same team beat everybody on the road last year to make the Super Bowl, but h don’t understand why the league will screw over the Bengals just to pacify the Chiefs and Ravens (I’m not going to lump the Bills in there because they were also hurt by the game cancellation).

  6. Shouldn’t they flip the coin now? That way the players can know if the game matters and rest as needed. No need to wait other than to generate more interest.

