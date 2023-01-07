On Monday night, Bengals were told the game will resume in 10 minutes

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2023, 10:14 PM EST
NFL: JAN 02 Bills at Bengals
As the Bills and Bengals prepare to resume playing football on Sunday, a question still lingers regarding whether the teams were told that their Week 17 game would resume after appropriate care and attention had been given to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.

ESPN said during the broadcast that the game would resume after a five-minute warmup period. NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent has twice disavowed knowledge of any such plan to resume during media conference calls, calling the prospect of continuing the game “ridiculous,” “insensitive,” “inappropriate,” and saying that it “lacked both empathy and compassion” for Damar Hamlin.

So what actually transpired? Per multiple sources who requested anonymity given the sensitive nature of the situation, Bengals players were informed by a member of the officiating crew that the game against the Bills would resume in 10 minutes.

As one source explained it, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow began throwing on the sideline after the Bengals noticed that Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was trying to get his teammates appropriately motivated to continue the game.

As the Bengals prepared to continue to play, it eventually became obvious that would not happen. At least one player heard Bills coach Sean McDermott say that the Bills would not continue, even if it meant forfeiting the game.

The Bengals were willing to accommodate the Bills. One player heard Bengals coach Zac Taylor offer to resume the game on Tuesday. Bengals players generally accepted the prospect of a one-day delay.

But then the Bills left Cincinnati. Multiple Bengals players were confused by that development as it occurred. On one hand, they were sensitive to the situation involving Damar Hamlin. On the other hand, they fully realized the stakes of the game. They wanted to get it played.

Bengals players were in the dark all week about the status of the game. They first heard that the game would be cancelled when the league announced it on Thursday night. Before that, they didn’t know whether they’d play the Ravens on Sunday or the Bills. Some thought they possibly would play the Bills on Thursday night.

For the Bengals, it’s a touchy subject. They understand that a serious health condition occurred. But they also believe that they have been given a raw deal by the league, both by canceling a game they wanted to play and by changing the rules regarding playoff seeding. The Bengals could have secured the No. 1 or No. 2 by beating the Bills. Now, their best-case scenario is No. 2, if they beat the Ravens and if the Bills lose to the Patriots.

Regardless, the truth is that the Bengals initially were told play would indeed resume by the officials responsible for the game. The truth also seems to be that, if the Bengals had known the game wouldn’t be finished at all and that the rules would later change to make it harder for them to realize a favorable playoff seed, they wouldn’t have been quite as accommodating of the Bills.

23 responses to “On Monday night, Bengals were told the game will resume in 10 minutes

  1. If McDermott wanted to forfeit the game, the league should’ve accepted his offer. Then the problem would be solved. The Bills were on the verge of losing that game anyway. The Bengals got robbed.

  3. I’ve been saying all along this was a forfeit. We’re all extremely happy Hamlin is on the mend, but on the football side the bengals got screwed.

  4. And the NFL has made it abundantly clear that in all future situations, teams will be punished for putting human beings before football.

    This is damning.

  5. this totally makes sense….bengals were told play would go on….Zac pushed bacck……..the rest is history. You can’t tell me otherwise someone on the field didn’t tell them the game was starting in 5 mins….Bengals showed compassion and get screwed.

  6. Who cares? Do we expect perfect reactions to unforeseen situations all of the time? Ultimately they did the right thing and that is what should matter.

  7. Fire Goodell and Vincent both of them. Fire everybody this is beyond a joke how they screwed the Bengals. This makes it super hard to even watch the playoffs knowing about the massive cover up. Its all about the money they dont care about the kid.

  9. “Per multiple sources who requested anonymity given the sensitive nature of the situation.” …. It’s not that sensitive to people who can still think rationally. I LOVE to criticize the NFL owners, the commissioner, the networks, all of that. But this was a highly unusual situation. It’s not surprising there was some communication problems. Move on already.

  10. The narratives are tiresome. The only team that actually lost seeding was the Bills. They were the #1 seed for weeks and lost that because they didn’t play the game.

    Cin can become the 2 if they win and the Bills lose. Nothing changes for them. They were a full game behind KC and will likely end the season that way.

  12. This is a situation where fan outcry determined the outcome and since this is an entertainment business, fan outcry when it’s as loud and unanimous as it was should determine the outcome.

  13. Too many adjectives from Troy Vincent and lot of crocodile tears. I believe Buck and Aikman. Buffalo should not get the 2 seed if Cincinnati wins tomorrow. If Buffalo gets to the Super bowl and wins there will be an asterisk. Not legit. They forfeited Monday night.

  14. Both could play Tuesday and have Sunday’s games be Monday night. I feel for and am sensitive to the situation. It does seem NFL is playing favorites again. Regardless Bills will beat Patriots and nothing will change on seeding other than Bill and Bengals had another padded practice for 1 quarter.

  15. WHO CARES!!!! Even if they were, I am sure it was done before anyone realized the severity of the injury. Hamlin is on the mend, can we all move on?

  17. bigeee99 says:
    January 7, 2023 at 10:28 pm
    Who cares? Do we expect perfect reactions to unforeseen situations all of the time? Ultimately they did the right thing and that is what should matter.

    ———-

    I care because they did do the right thing and it didn’t matter.

  18. Yet the league determined the team that ok’d the postponement out of decency, humility, and class – while ahead and looking like they were ready to wallop the opposing team mind you, would have lost when determine the rule change. Not only did Bills avoid the forfeit, they wee essentially treated as if they won.

  21. First and foremost, I sincerely believe that the Bengals would have acted the same even had they known what would have happened…it was the good, compassionate, and right thing to do. The NFL is totally screwing the Bengals ao that any team in the future will fall in step with their desires, regardless of the absurdity of playing 10 minutes after a player was resuscitated on the field. The NFL wants the money from legalized betting to keep flowing. Dirty tactics from the league.

  22. xbot5000 says:
    January 7, 2023 at 10:30 pm
    The narratives are tiresome. The only team that actually lost seeding was the Bills. They were the #1 seed for weeks and lost that because they didn’t play the game.

    Cin can become the 2 if they win and the Bills lose. Nothing changes for them. They were a full game behind KC and will likely end the season

    —-

    Huh? Do you watch football?

  23. Sorta looks like the Bengals covered for the league on Tuesday morning (saying the league showed how much they care about the players by letting them decide to call the game) and they got screwed for it so they’re ready to leak the details of what really went down. As a bengals fan I just hope this drama doesn’t impact their ability to handle business on Sunday

