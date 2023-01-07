Patriots rule out Jalen Mills, Jonnu Smith

Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith won’t be helping the Patriots’ bid for a playoff spot on Sunday.

Mills and Smith were both listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but the team announced on Saturday that they have been downgraded to out. Mills has a groin injury and Smith is recovering from a concussion.

Mills has not played since Week 12 and Smith is missing his second straight game.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), and defensive back Brendan Schooler (hip) are still listed as questionable for New England.

The Patriots will be in the playoffs with a win in Buffalo. A loss opens the door to the Dolphins and Steelers.