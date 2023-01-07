Report: Saints have given Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for head coach

January 7, 2023
The Broncos and Saints have reached an agreement that will allow Sean Payton to interview for Denver’s head-coaching vacancy.

The Saints have given the Broncos permission to interview Payton for the job, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Payton was still under contract when he left New Orleans last year, which means other teams can’t interview him without the Saints’ permission.

That would ordinarily mean the two teams agreed on what kind of compensation the Broncos would send the Saints if they ended up hiring Payton, but Schefter reports that the Saints and Broncos have not come to terms on that yet. We don’t know what the compensation would ultimately turn out to be, but the Broncos do have the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick from the Bradley Chubb trade. The Broncos traded their own first- and second-round picks to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

Payton will surely have other teams interested in his services, but the Broncos have gotten a head start by reaching an agreement with the Saints before the season is over.

  1. Someone please tell me again how having rich owners don’t matter when Denver will surely offer him the freaking moon and stars – and salary cap being neither here nor there for coaches

  3. Also a report the NFL is fixed purposely blowing MULTIPLE calls to make sure that the Chiefs win so we can’t complain about their ridiculous playoff seeding decision. Nice Try Roger …

  6. Everyone would LOVE to partner with first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson.

    And why not.

    The top two or three QBs in the NFL.

  7. He’s not taking that crap job. Dallas when they lose in round 1 will be calling. He won’t take that either, not with Jerry running the show.

  8. The Saints trade Sean Payton to the Broncos. The Broncos trade that first round pick and Russell Wilson to the Saints.

