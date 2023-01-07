Vikings rule Harrison Smith out for Sunday

Getty Images

Safety Harrison Smith won’t be in the Vikings lineup on Sunday.

Smith was a full participant in practice all week, but the team announced on Saturday afternoon that he has been ruled out after experiencing knee soreness on Friday.

The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North and will be hosting a playoff game Wild Card weekend. That is likely a factor in the decision to keep Smith out this weekend and next week’s practice reports will bring more word on his outlook for the postseason.

The Vikings also announced that edge rusher Za'Darius Smith will travel to Chicago separately from the rest of the team. He was listed as questionable to play due to a personal matter.

As previously reported, the Vikings activated tight end Irv Smith Jr. from injured reserve. They also activated defensive end Jonathan Bullard and elevated linebacker Ryan Connelly and guard Kyle Hinton from the practice squad.