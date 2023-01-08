20 owners voted against effort to split AFC playoff proposals

Getty Images

On Friday, NFL owners voted to change the existing rule regarding playoff seeding in the event of the cancellation of a game. The league considered two different proposals that were mashed into one — the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship and a goofy, quirky AFC North scenario in which the Ravens and Bengals possibly would flip a coin for home-field advantage in the wild-card round — even though the Bengals have clinched the division title.

The NFL acknowledged briefly during a conference call on Friday that the possibility was raised of splitting the proposals into two. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn formally attempted to split the proposals.

The vote, which needed a simple majority (at least 17) to pass, entailed 20 votes against the effort, with the rest split between “yes” and abstention.

It made no sense to combine the proposals. It’s apples and oranges. But someone wanted to push the potential Ravens-Bengals coin flip through, and the best way to do it was to tie it to the neutral-site possibility for the AFC Championship.

Some have suggested the Ravens lobbied for it. The Ravens would claim they didn’t; their decision to not use multiple starters today would support that. The other theory is that the league simply wanted to find a way to generate interesting in an otherwise meaningless game.

And so Ravens-Bengals is meaningful. At least for now.