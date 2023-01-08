Alex Cappa carted to training room with ankle injury; Gus Edwards out with concussion

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was injured late in the third quarter when he was blasted by Daryl Worley on an incompletion. He was slow to get up.

His head appeared to bounce off the turf, but Higgins missed only one play before returning.

Right guard Alex Cappa was injured on the play Higgins returned.

He was accidentally rolled from behind by one of the Ravens defensive linemen. He was helped off the field by athletic trainers, not able to bear much weight on the leg.

The Bengals have listed him as questionable to return with a left ankle injury. They already are without right tackle La'el Collins (ACL) for the rest of the season.

The Ravens have lost running back Gus Edwards to a concussion.