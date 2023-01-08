Allen Lazard, Christian Watson help Packers regain the lead, 16-13

Posted by Charean Williams on January 8, 2023, 10:36 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson has another 100-yard game, his third of the season and first since Nov. 27.

Watson has four receptions for 100 yards on Sunday Night Football.

He caught a 45-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers, catching the ball one-handed while Lions defensive back Amani Oruwariye was interfering with him. Two plays later, Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 13-yard touchdown.

It was the Packers’ first touchdown of the night, giving them a 16-13 lead with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

Rodgers 15-of-21 for 193 yards and a touchdown, and Lazard has four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Allen Lazard, Christian Watson help Packers regain the lead, 16-13

  1. They will not allow Aaron Rodgers to lose at all costs. There will be a flag every big play for the Lions

  2. Why are the Lions putting putting their starters at risk of injury in a meaningless game? Bench them and take the higher draft pick.

  3. saint970 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 10:39 pm
    They will not allow Aaron Rodgers to lose at all costs. There will be a flag every big play for the Lions
    ——————————
    So maybe the Lions shouldn’t commit penalties.

  5. mikemnz says:
    January 8, 2023 at 6:00 pm Vikings always choke in must win games. One and done in playoffs
    ///-
    Well, that didn’t age well. Lol.

  7. Ya only two receivers aint gonna cut it. The Packers have a problem trying to keep Lazard whose contract is up. Maybe he should go to the Lions and be on a winner next year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.