Baker Mayfield: I know I’m a starting quarterback

At one point in the 2022 season, Baker Mayfield was arguably the worst starting quarterback in the league.

He completed just 58 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions, and six fumbles in seven appearances with six starts for the Panthers. His passer rating was just 74.4.

But then Mayfield asked for and was granted his release in early December and went to play for the Rams, who claimed him off waivers. He played much better with Los Angeles, highlighted by his stunning comeback victory in the Thursday game against Las Vegas in Week 14 and then Los Angeles’ 51-14 win over Denver on Christmas Day.

So in his postgame press conference after Sunday’s 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle, Mayfield said he believes he’s good enough to start somewhere in 2023.

“I have no doubt about that,” Mayfield said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “Today, I’m not real happy with how I played. I’m going to kick myself over and over for not putting that ball on the sideline for Van [Jefferson] on that last play.

“But, no, I know I’m a starting quarterback. I’m confident in that. And we’ll just see what happens.”

Mayfield threw a costly interception in overtime that helped the Seahawks get in a position to win the game. He finished Sunday 13-of-26 passing for 147 yards.

The quarterback added he’s looking for the “best opportunity” after playing with the Rams for the last five weeks of the season. He noted the organization has been “unbelievable for me.”

“I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play,” Mayfield said. “After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it’s going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously it’s going to be a big-time decision.”

The No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers in July after spending his first four seasons with the Browns. He’s slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

