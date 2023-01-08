Bengals clinch home playoff game with 27-16 win over Ravens

Posted by Charean Williams on January 8, 2023, 4:34 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals and Ravens will see each other again next week. Same place.

The AFC North champions secured home-field advantage with a 27-16 win over their rivals. The Bengals had to win the game to avoid a coin toss that would have decided the site of their wild-card game next week.

That might have cost them their right guard, Alex Cappa, who might not have been playing deep into what otherwise could have been a meaningless game if not for the canceled game from Monday night. Cappa was carted from the sideline and ruled out with a left ankle injury.

The Bengals finished the regular season 12-4, and the Ravens are 10-7 and the sixth seed after the loss and the Bills’ win over the Patriots. The Dolphins are the seventh seed.

The Ravens will have to hope one of their top two quarterbacks can return next week. Lamar Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game, and backup Tyler Huntley also was inactive Sunday.

Baltimore also lost running back Gus Edwards to a concussion Sunday.

The Ravens had four turnovers and two other drives end on downs Sunday, with third quarterback Anthony Brown responsible for three of the giveaways. He went 19-of-44 for 286 yards and two interceptions while also losing a fumble.

Joe Burrow was 25-of-42 for 215 yards and a touchdown, with Ja'Marr Chase catching eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd caught five passes for 51 yards.

Jessie Bates and Mike Hilton both had interceptions for the Bengals, and Trey Hendrickson had two of the team’s four sacks.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Bengals clinch home playoff game with 27-16 win over Ravens

  2. 6th game in a row Ravens haven’t scored 20 pts, all without Lamar.

    If this doesn’t show how incredible he has been. If Lamar leaves, he’ll make any team much better, like Saints and be SB contenders.

    At least no more compliants about coin toss.

  3. They have no shot if Lamar plays. Unimpressive performance against a Baltimore team that was going through the motions. Bungles gonna Bungle.

  4. Lamar will undoubtedly sit out next week, the Ravens will undoubtably lose, and you can expect an off-season full of major changes with this organization.

    -A Raven’s Fan

  6. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:37 pm
    Joe Burrow > Josh Allen
    ___________
    You’re as desperate for attention as touchback.

  7. 6th game in a row Ravens haven’t scored 20 pts, all without Lamar.
    If this doesn’t show how incredible he has been. If Lamar leaves, he’ll make any team much better, like Saints and be SB contenders.

    Not if he continues to miss half of the season. His durability is already a question mark and it likely won’t get better with time. This should give the Ravens concern regarding a long-term contract.

  8. Offense couldn’t play much worse, several uncharacteristic inaccurate throws and bad drops on a least 5 deep balls or possible TDs. Ravens healthy on D and showed it. No doubt Lamar is back next week, will be close game because of Ravens D.

  10. Good job Bengals, hey, does this anti-religion guy really make anybody rethink their belief system?

  12. Assuming Lamar plays next week it’s going to be a tough one for the Bengals, hard to beat a team two weeks in a row. Bengals are hot though so I think they will take it.

  13. And in the end, all the people who said the Bengals were cheated after the cancellation of the game with the Bills are proved wrong.

  14. Uninspiring performance against a depleted Ravens squad. Won the turnover battle 4:1 but score isn’t reflective such a large turnover margin. Need to play better next week when Ravens are playing with their starters.

  15. Ravens rested everyone when the nfl intervened.
    Bengals roll in the playoffs too.

  16. Here we go again. This is a Public Service Announcement: you seem like a ridiculous, unimaginative fool with your “oh-so-clever” term Bungle. If you think the Bengals (please take note of the correct spelling there, Genius) played anything but vanilla, you’re as foolosh as you seem.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.