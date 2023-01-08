Bengals clinch home playoff game with 27-16 win over Ravens

Getty Images

The Bengals and Ravens will see each other again next week. Same place.

The AFC North champions secured home-field advantage with a 27-16 win over their rivals. The Bengals had to win the game to avoid a coin toss that would have decided the site of their wild-card game next week.

That might have cost them their right guard, Alex Cappa, who might not have been playing deep into what otherwise could have been a meaningless game if not for the canceled game from Monday night. Cappa was carted from the sideline and ruled out with a left ankle injury.

The Bengals finished the regular season 12-4, and the Ravens are 10-7 and the sixth seed after the loss and the Bills’ win over the Patriots. The Dolphins are the seventh seed.

The Ravens will have to hope one of their top two quarterbacks can return next week. Lamar Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game, and backup Tyler Huntley also was inactive Sunday.

Baltimore also lost running back Gus Edwards to a concussion Sunday.

The Ravens had four turnovers and two other drives end on downs Sunday, with third quarterback Anthony Brown responsible for three of the giveaways. He went 19-of-44 for 286 yards and two interceptions while also losing a fumble.

Joe Burrow was 25-of-42 for 215 yards and a touchdown, with Ja'Marr Chase catching eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd caught five passes for 51 yards.

Jessie Bates and Mike Hilton both had interceptions for the Bengals, and Trey Hendrickson had two of the team’s four sacks.