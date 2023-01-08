Bengals dominate first half, lead Ravens 24-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Bengals already have clinched the AFC North, but they need to win today to ensure home-field advantage for a wild-card game after an NFL rules change this week. They are handling their business.

The Bengals lead 24-7 at halftime.

The Ravens had a chance to go in down 17-7, but Anthony Brown had his third turnover of the half.

The third-string quarterback, making his first career start with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley inactive, threw two interceptions on the team’s first three drives. The Bengals converted picks by Jessie Bates and Mike Hilton into touchdowns.

With 30 seconds to go in the half, Trey Hendrickson strip-sacked Brown in the end zone and Joseph Ossai recovered for a defensive touchdown.

The Bengals led 17-0 on a 34-yard field goal by Evan McPherson, a 1-yard Joe Mixon run and a 26-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase.

The Ravens cut the lead to 17-7 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake with 1:57 left in the second quarter. But then came Brown’s fumble, and now, it’s unlikely the Ravens come back.

Burrow is 18-of-28 for 134 yards and a touchdown, and Chase has five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals have only 167 yards as their scoring drives have covered 63, 48 and 32 yards to go with the defensive touchdown.