Bills, Bengals, Chargers favored in AFC wild card round

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2023, 8:53 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The betting lines are out for the AFC wild card round, and the Bills are easily the biggest favorites on the board.

Buffalo is favored by 9.5 points to 10.5 points over Miami at various sports books. Given that the Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season, and given that no one knows who will start at quarterback for the Dolphins, that spread is no surprise.

The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites over the Ravens. Again, it’s not a surprise, given that Cincinnati has been the better team for most of the season (including today, when the Bengals beat the Ravens), and given that we don’t know who will be starting at quarterback for the Ravens.

The Chargers are road favorites against the Jaguars, with sports books having Los Angeles -2 or -2.5. Although the Jaguars are at home, the Chargers have been the better team for most of the year.

In last year’s wild card round, favorites were 5-1 both outright and against the spread.

7 responses to “Bills, Bengals, Chargers favored in AFC wild card round

  3. It was a long time ago but in L.A. Jags 38 Chargers 10….Chargers got that much better?
    No story on the “celebration “ in Pittsburgh

  6. What if the NFL changes roles again though? They made us go ahead and side to add 10 more teams or just do it coin toss determine the winners, who knows?

  7. Doesn’t matter, Kansas City Chiefs are winning their second super bowl in the Mahomes era

