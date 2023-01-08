Bills end Patriots season, clinch No. 2 seed

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 4:24 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
The Bills ended an emotionally draining week with a win.

Nyheim Hines returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes in front of a home crowd that was celebrating Damar Hamlin‘s recovery along with their team. The 35-23 win means the Bills will be hosting the Dolphins next week as the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and they’ll be in position to play another home game in the divisional round.

If they win those games and the Chiefs also advance to the conference title game, the game will be played at a neutral site to be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

After pregame ceremonies honoring first responders and the Bills medical staff for their work saving Hamlin’s life last Monday night, Hines electrified the crowd with a 96-yard return of the opening kickoff. The Patriots were able to answer back, however, and they went into halftime tied at 14.

The Patriots took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, but Hines took the ensuing kick 101 yards for another score. He’s the 11th player in history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game.

A John Brown touchdown catch extended the Buffalo lead, but the Patriots drew back within 28-23 on DeVante Parker‘s second touchdown catch of the game. Avoiding Hines led to the ensuing kickoff going out of bounds and Allen put the final points on the board with a remarkable 49-yard pass across the field to Stefon Diggs in the end zone.

Allen was 19-of-31 for 251 yards and threw an interception. Devin Singletary also lost a fumble and those miscues helped keep the game close. Mac Jones wound up throwing three interceptions — two came as they were trying to come back after Diggs’ touchdown — but the Patriots offense had one of its better days of a frustrating season.

The special teams breakdowns proved too costly, however, and the Patriots are out of the playoffs for the second time in the last three years.

73 responses to “Bills end Patriots season, clinch No. 2 seed

  2. Those two kickoff TDs showed just how much it hurt the Patriots not to have a healthy Jake Bailey and Brenden Schooler.

  3. #1, get a top WR for Jones
    #2, can’t count on Belichick’s defense when needed, as usual.

  4. What a great, gutty win. I hope #3 enjoyed it. What a week it’s been.

    Patriots played tough today. I thought this was one of Mac Jones’ best games, and the Bills needed some big plays to put it away.

    Can’t lie – after that team owning the Bills for most of the millennium, it feels good to end their season 2 years in a row. The AFC East is gonna be extremely tough next year.

  5. I can’t believe that the Bills won that game. Going by Bengals fans logic that game clearly should have ended in a tie when it was 7-7 in the first quarter. No way any team was gonna score more points.

  6. So much for the defensive genius. Two damn kickoff returns for touchdowns and arguably without those Bills lose the game. That and Jones cooking up apple turnovers in the second half for the Bills to scoop up. Pats would likely still be playing the Bills as we speak if not for how horrendous Mac Jones was in the second half.

  7. This game was a showcase of a team with inferior talent that gave a superior team its best shot and it still wasn’t good enough. In the end the superior team with better players will run them over. It’s inevitable.

    NE needs better coaching AND players not just one of those to compete with the elite.

    Congrats Bills. You guys have our number. Win it all now.

  8. Useless without Brady. Frauds. Another century of losing and a half empty stadium

  10. Patriots play their best game of the year … and lose by double digits.

    Great job, Bill. Brady will send you a postcard from the playoffs (his 3rd post-Belichick appearance).

  13. Another losing season for Belichick, no Tom Brady =no division title. Time to clean house Mr. Kraft

  14. Kraft better insist on some major changes, and if BB does not want to comply, tell him to pound sand, he has single handedly run this team into the dirt in the last 5 years, couple of good drafts, mostly not, mostly horrid FA signings, and beyond horrid coaching decisions. more penalties than i have seen them take since about 89, little to no improvement from game 1 to game 17-

  16. Roger Goodell was in the stadium, wearing a #3 hat. Can it be any more obvious what he’s doing? He had direct access to the officials on the field. Roger assured Buffalo a few days ago that they would win. He is defrauding the customer.

  18. Emotional win, but the Bills looked kind of sloppy in this game.
    Not sure if emotion will be enough if they don’t tighten things up on offence/defence because you’re going get two kick return touchdowns every week.

  19. Very enjoyable to watch. Pats were being touted by the fanboys as a contender…lol…for what? BB now has two losing seasons without Brady….doesn’t look like Chess to me ..TD6?

    Time for Ole Cheating Bill to hang it up?

  20. Special teams hurt the Pat’s bad, but this game was decided by the refs non-calls on the Bills. One of the refs is a Buffalo local and swallowed the whistle on an obvious call in the first half. The entire nation saw that and it was her only responsibility on the play. The more damaging calls were the non-calls on Bills linebackers hacking receivers before the ball arrived, and the bizarre call at the goal line on Henry. That was EGREGIOUS. The officials literally took the opportunity for approximately 14 points away from NE and possibly more which would have been the equalizer to the kick returns, and it would have put BUFFALO in the position of being predictable and who knows if Allen would have thrown more picks? The score should be reversed. Literally. This game was a lot closer than the final score. NE’s offense isn’t good enough to go on the road against a good defense AND overcome that kind of WWE officiating. Kudos to NE for playing well today in the face of the current circumstances and all the emotion. It fell apart at the end when they were put in all to predictable situations. Nice job Roger. Worst season ever for officiating. Just trash. Absolute trash. It’s not the same league it once was. Each year it gets more and more like the NBA. It’s almost as if the NFL wanted a predetermined outcome…. nah. That could never happen in an entertainment league like the NFL.

  21. Best offensive game of the season for the Pats. Hard to overcome 14 points given up on special teams

  22. bradyownsyou says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    Patriots play their best game of the year … and lose by double digits.

    Great job, Bill. Brady will send you a postcard from the playoffs (his 3rd post-Belichick appearance).

    **********************************

    Clown.

  25. Hahahahaha and after all of that, the Colts and patriots are in the exact same position, except the Colts can get a real QB while you bums are stuck with macanoodle crybaby Jones hahabahahaba

  26. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    This game was a showcase of a team with inferior talent that gave a superior team its best shot and it still wasn’t good enough. In the end the superior team with better players will run them over. It’s inevitable.

    NE needs better coaching AND players not just one of those to compete with the elite.

    Congrats Bills. You guys have our number. Win it all now.

    ——-

    Hopefully Kraft has seen enough to hire a real GM

  27. religionisforidiots says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    Useless without Brady. Frauds. Another century of losing and a half empty stadium
    **********************************

    World class clown.

  28. NO surprise with BB turning in another losing record while Brady cruises to his 3rd consecutive post season with yet another new head coach/system and a shell of the Bucs team that started last season. Pats need a new head coach, one that can actually win without Brady, something Bill clearly can’t do as a head coach.

  29. *2 Buffalo Bills
    (Gift from NFL

    If they would have finished the Bengals game they would be the 3 Seed.

  30. If only they had a kicker that could kick the ball into the endzone…..Jake Bailey wants to get back to the west coast. Time to find another punter. The Bills had help today. There coverage failings were negated by the non calls for PI on Bills linebackers that were beat. The Patriots played well, but in the end there was too much to dig out of. A properly officiated game may have ended differently.

  31. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:31 pm
    Roger Goodell was in the stadium, wearing a #3 hat. Can it be any more obvious what he’s doing? He had direct access to the officials on the field. Roger assured Buffalo a few days ago that they would win. He is defrauding the customer.

    —-

    Lmao. I’m pretty sure he was in the pats box too

  32. Someone should market those clown T-shirts Patricia made when he was in Detorit except this time it should be Patricia’s face instead of Goodell.

  33. nhpats2011 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:36 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    This game was a showcase of a team with inferior talent that gave a superior team its best shot and it still wasn’t good enough. In the end the superior team with better players will run them over. It’s inevitable.

    NE needs better coaching AND players not just one of those to compete with the elite.

    Congrats Bills. You guys have our number. Win it all now.

    ——-

    Hopefully Kraft has seen enough to hire a real GM
    ——
    Yup I’m on board with that.

  35. Someone actually mentioned above that NE
    Special teams was solid?

    Lol really? Mac was solid but like tus, can’t be trusted to win when it matters. Everything had to go right for him, but he wasn’t the issue. Not today anyway.

    But really? nE special teams was solid?

  36. Bills have been in a Super Bowl in 29 years. They act like they’ve won something already … when you’re got 3 rings call us and we can Start the conversation

  37. Lmao. I’m pretty sure he was in the pats box too
    _________
    He was sabotaging their headsets. Roger cheated for the Bills.

  38. Some pretty wild drama in the comments here. “Another century of losing…”, “Roger assured Buffalo they would win”, etc. Let me guess, the election was stolen – right?

  39. Get a real OC and QB coach, fire or re-assign Cam Accord on special teams. Maybe let Judge have that job back now and Patricia goes back to being BB’s Ernie Adams. Then get some tackles, a free safety, a punter, maybe a FG kicker that is good from well over 50 yards and can kick the ball in the endzone (though Folk has been nails for the most part, his leg is a bit limited). Then grab whatever impact players you can. I’d look at free agent QB’s as well because while they face planted on the Year Two QB Development Plan, Jones hasn’t exactly shown himself to be as savvy as he’s made out to be.

    The Dolphins are 1-5 in the last 6 games. The Steelers hustled for a playoff spot, but they aren’t really good enough yet. The Patriots were finding a groove and would have been a tougher opponent as a road playoff team. Sadly, that was taken away today, and I think it’s partly because the NFL did not want them playing back to back games in the same stadium. Congrats Rodger. You got what you wanted in the end.

  40. Do you Patriots fans think the team is better off with a great offense rather than a bend don’t break defense? If so, Kraft should get rid of Belichick and hire Sean Payton.

  41. Other coaches around the league are playing checkers while Belichick is playing, well, golf.

  42. njeffrey says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:45 pm
    Bills have been in a Super Bowl in 29 years. They act like they’ve won something already … when you’re got 3 rings call us and we can Start the conversation
    —-
    Bills own the Pats now. It is what it is. They can talk all they want just like we did when it was the other way around.

    I miss making Rob Johnson jokes 😄

  43. 3 blatant blown calls all with the line judge either making the call or very close by. All non-challengable. Goodell looking on to make sure the narrative remains intact. Phantom OPI on Henry. Obvious DPI against Stevenson in the end zone not called. Defensive offsides that a blind man could have seen. All drive killers. We got the outcome that was predetermined, otherwise the game was surprisingly even.

  45. If so, Kraft should get rid of Belichick and hire Sean Payton.
    —-
    They can’t just “hire” Payton. Saints own his rights. It will cost draft picks which is something that this team can’t afford to not use on getting younger and better talent.

  46. thaswussup says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:36 pm
    religionisforidiots says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    Useless without Brady. Frauds. Another century of losing and a half empty stadium
    **********************************

    World class clown.

    ————

    And you crying about the refs? What does that make you?

  47. The no call on PI in the end zone was a big momentum killer for the Pats. It was so obvious & no call. I was hoping the refs would be fair.
    With that said 2 Kickoff returns for TDs is pretty hard to overcome.

  48. thaswussup says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:47 pm
    Get a real OC and QB coach, fire or re-assign Cam Accord on special teams. Maybe let Judge have that job back now and Patricia goes back to being BB’s Ernie Adams. Then get some tackles, a free safety, a punter, maybe a FG kicker that is good from well over 50 yards and can kick the ball in the endzone (though Folk has been nails for the most part, his leg is a bit limited). Then grab whatever impact players you can. I’d look at free agent QB’s as well because while they face planted on the Year Two QB Development Plan, Jones hasn’t exactly shown himself to be as savvy as he’s made out to be.

    The Dolphins are 1-5 in the last 6 games. The Steelers hustled for a playoff spot, but they aren’t really good enough yet. The Patriots were finding a groove and would have been a tougher opponent as a road playoff team. Sadly, that was taken away today, and I think it’s partly because the NFL did not want them playing back to back games in the same stadium. Congrats Rodger. You got what you wan

    —————

    Tb? Is that you?

  49. Scratch 14 points off the score if the Pats Special Teams does their jobs & it looks worse for Buffalo getting this win – they looked emotionally drained to me & who would blame them. I really believe my Bills will play in the Super Bowl this year because it just feels like we’re destined for it!

  50. The Pats gave up not one but two returns for TDs. Usually BB has great special teams, not the case anymore. The Pats missing the playoffs with a sub .500 record is good for sports. Brady is again in the playoffs with his new team while the Pats look to the draft or FA… again.

  51. “njeffrey says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:45 pm
    Bills have been in a Super Bowl in 29 years. They act like they’ve won something already … when you’re got 3 rings call us and we can Start the conversation”
    _____________

    These comments are repetitive, boring & hard to figure out.

    Fans are excited because we won the division, beat the Pats and are going to the playoffs. Is it weird to be excited about that stuff? Is it allowed?

    If I had a dime for every “Bills ain’t won anything yet….”

  55. Time for Belichick to face facts – he will not see another Super Bowl or Conference Championship without Tom Brady or top tier QB. His Offensive Coaching staff was a disaster – Patricia as a Offensive Coordinator? That experiment worked out for you Pats fans didn’t it? Macaroni Jones is not the answer at QB as with the other teams starting QB’s in this division, the Bills will remain at the top of it for the foreseeable future.

  56. GMG thanks for the good wishes. I disagree on your Brady take but we’ll that’s football – you can debate unless your done posters

    Thecwassup get over it , you have a narrow lense the very first bills drive Allen was facemasked on I think 3rd? Could have easily lead to an avalanche. We’re done calls iffy? Sure always are both ways. You played a heck of a game and we’ll bills were sloppy but too talented. See ya next year

    Do refs missed calls? All.the.time. To say the nfl does it on purpose laughable. Every team thinks they get jacked.

  57. As a trying n crying season for the Pats in quite a few ways which has been well documented leaving us to a more interesting off season then most as the Krafts have to decide more of the same or dang some of deese guys are toast … can’t see quality free agents wanting to come here for the obvious reasons unless they just want to collect on the bucks n BB as shown has been open to this, just sadly on the wrong kind of guys as gosh dang they really do need at the least an asst. GM to revive the flag otherwise just more free agent n draft day gags .. but time will tell on that .. give the Bills a clap as been many years since getting into the big game … and even if they don’t let their superbowl be beating KC neutral site or not. !!

  58. About a decade ago, BB was quoted saying “I don’t see myself coaching in my 70’s.” Now we’re seeing why. Team needs a total housecleaning, starting with a real GM.

  59. Lots of excuses and whining. I’m sure trollback6 will have irrational things to say like he always does.

  60. What a great day New England eliminated from playoffs!! Time for Kraft to get rid of washed up coaches and QB Mac Jones and start again!

  61. The offense finally shows up and the special teams are atrocious. It is what it is. Pats have a lot of work to do. Better to get started now; this team wasn’t going to make any deep run. Need a coaching overall on offense and ST. Hope Mayo can stick around for another year, but not sure that will be the case. Good luck to the Bills. They have a great shot at winning it all again. Go get it.

  62. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:50 pm
    thaswussup says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:36 pm
    religionisforidiots says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    Useless without Brady. Frauds. Another century of losing and a half empty stadium
    **********************************

    World class clown.

    ————

    And you crying about the refs? What does that make you?

    *****************************************************************

    An astute observer.

  64. patsfan1818 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    So much for the defensive genius. Two damn kickoff returns for touchdowns and arguably without those Bills lose the game. That and Jones cooking up apple turnovers in the second half for the Bills to scoop up. Pats would likely still be playing the Bills as we speak if not for how horrendous Mac Jones was in the second half.

    1536Rate This

    ———————————

    Umm, the D led the NFL in numerous categories like turnovers and 4th down stands.

    They allowed 21 points. This somehow offenss you vs a good offense?

    Seek clinical care.

  65. patsfan1818 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    So much for the defensive genius. Two damn kickoff returns for touchdowns and arguably without those Bills lose the game.
    —————————————-
    And maybe if the Pats didn’t return a punt for a TD with 5 seconds remaining in the game against the Jets the game goes to OT and ends differently. Final score is just that: a sum of play calling and play making.

  67. silentphart says:
    January 8, 2023 at 5:03 pm
    Lots of excuses and whining. I’m sure trollback6 will have irrational things to say like he always does.
    _______________
    Comments about chess and checkers, warnings were out, whistling graveyards, and other assorted threats.

  68. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    January 8, 2023 at 5:16 pm
    silentphart says:
    January 8, 2023 at 5:03 pm
    Lots of excuses and whining. I’m sure trollback6 will have irrational things to say like he always does.
    _______________
    Comments about chess and checkers, warnings were out, whistling graveyards, and other assorted threats.

    ————

    Lmao. Best posts

  69. thaswussup says:
    January 8, 2023 at 5:12 pm
    Jimmypinthe416 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:50 pm
    thaswussup says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:36 pm
    religionisforidiots says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    Useless without Brady. Frauds. Another century of losing and a half empty stadium
    **********************************

    World class clown.

    ————

    And you crying about the refs? What does that make you?

    *****************************************************************

    An astute observer.

    ——

    If that’s what you want it to be

  70. Good win!!! I’m amazed by some of the NE fans (most of whom are awesome) dissing on BB. You guys owned the 2000’s (and the Bills) mostly because of him. Pats played tougher than I thought they would…I’m pretty sure next year will be fun and no-one wants to play the AFC East!!!

  71. Patriots didn’t deserve to win this game or make the playoffs. They give up 2 kick returns for TDs by the same guy…why are they kicking it to him? They just looked bad overall. Thank God it’s over. Some heads should roll. Start with the special teams coach and go from there.

  72. William Lee says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:26 pm

    #1, get a top WR for Jones
    #2, can’t count on Belichick’s defense when needed, as usual.

    ————

    Bailey Zappe in his 2 starts with the same receivers and coaching staff looked much better than Mac Jones ever has this season. Zappe has better pocket presence and he sees the field better than Mac Jones.

  73. I don’t normally mention officiating as I know it’s highly subjective. The issues surrounding this game made it hard to officiate because “how do we handle this” was the theme of the week for the NFL, Buffalo, and NE. Nobody was “normal” today. I understand people are human. But it was bad, in a game that was important, and it affected one team waaaay more than the other as could be expected given the emotional circumstances, and the refs are not immune, especially if they are local.

    I doubt the NFL wanted to see a repeat next week of a game between division opponents so the end result likely is good for them and ratings. The Patriots, as they have for much of the season, clutched defeat from the jaws of victory by putting up their worst game on special teams in recent memory. Still, they could have overcome that had they played without the implicit bias inherent in this highly emotional and draining situation. I do think the Patriots were finding themselves a bit and would have made just as good a 7 seed as any other team. Still, they need to be better. They lost some games they should not have lost this season. They should probably be at least 10-7 and in the 5th seed. They got robbed in Las Vegas before they grenaded themselves on the final play. They should have beat Green Bay, could have beat Cincy with the ball at the 6 yard line late and down by 4, should never have produced that disaster scenario vs Chicago (that’s on Bill), they had their chances against Minnesota, and they had their chances today. Win just 2 of those games and they are in good shape. BUT, that’s their fault. Still, I thought they had righted the ship just enough that they would be worthy of that final playoff spot. It would have been nice to see what they could do. They were playingbetter than Miami and they beat Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh. I’m not delusional, but they barely missed the playoffs even with all their difficulties. They have some talent, and the defense knows how to keep them in games. We won’t see that now, but overall, it’s their own doing so in the end, you have to almost expect what happened today. Because. Just because.

    Some of you may be unaware of a few of these posters that simply sit on other teams boards and say stupid stuff. That’s what the clown references are about. They did not come out of the clear blue sky.

