Bills up 21-17 after second Nyheim Hines kickoff return touchdown

Nyheim Hines is having himself a day in Buffalo.

The Bills kick returner took the opening kickoff of the game 96 yards for a score and he took another one 101 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. The second one came after a Patriots field goal gave them a 17-14 lead.

It was their first lead of the day, but it is now the Bills who are in front 21-17.

Hines is the 11th player with multiple kick return touchdowns in the same game. Leon Washington was the last to do it in a game for the Seahawks in 2010. No player has ever had three kickoff returns for scores in the same game and the Bills would surely like their defense to make sure that Hines doesn’t get a chance to change that.