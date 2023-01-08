Bills up 21-17 after second Nyheim Hines kickoff return touchdown

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 3:06 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Nyheim Hines is having himself a day in Buffalo.

The Bills kick returner took the opening kickoff of the game 96 yards for a score and he took another one 101 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. The second one came after a Patriots field goal gave them a 17-14 lead.

It was their first lead of the day, but it is now the Bills who are in front 21-17.

Hines is the 11th player with multiple kick return touchdowns in the same game. Leon Washington was the last to do it in a game for the Seahawks in 2010. No player has ever had three kickoff returns for scores in the same game and the Bills would surely like their defense to make sure that Hines doesn’t get a chance to change that.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Bills up 21-17 after second Nyheim Hines kickoff return touchdown

  1. Bet the Patriots special teams coach will be a candidate for a head coaching job next year.

  2. It’s a shame as the offense is actually playing their best game of the season today

  3. You would think after all the pro-Buffalo talk And the greatness of Josh Allen it would be 97 to 3 right now

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.