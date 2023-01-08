Browns say they had no choice but to severe ties with Bernie Kosar after he violated NFL rules

Posted by Charean Williams on January 8, 2023, 7:54 PM EST
NFL: OCT 16 Patriots at Browns
Getty Images

The Browns severed ties with Bernie Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers.

On Sunday morning, Kosar tweeted that his “services are no longer desired or needed” on the team’s pregame radio show.

The Browns released a statement after Sunday’s game.

“Earlier this week, we notified Bernie that per league policy we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game,” the Browns wrote, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “We understand what Bernie means to his community and our history but as a team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

  1. I think that the Browns and the NFL should take it easy on Bernie… he got punch drunk while working for them

  3. Um, this is beyond stupid when the NFL is all about gambling now. He’s also NOT a player so who cares? Lame and weak the NFL is the worst it makes it really hard to be a fan.

  4. A radio guy, who has no effect on the up one of a game is fired for betting on his own team. Ridiculous.

  6. The should fire the Browns owner – take away his franchise – for profiting on legalized gambling on his team. Oh, wait….

  11. I agree with the NFL, he has access to players who can impact a game. just saying…

  12. Is he getting inside information? I guess it’s possible. If not, I don’t see the point.

  13. heLLpaso says:
    January 8, 2023 at 7:57 pm
    A radio guy, who has no effect on the up one of a game is fired for betting on his own team. Ridiculous.
    =====

    How does he have no effect?
    His radio opinions will be biased. He also has access to players and staff

  14. Ridiculous considering he’s basically nothing more than a Browns fan working for pocket change, when I, as a football fan, get continually bombarded with gambling ads on the radio, ESPN, and various web sites asking me to throw my money away on ridiculous fantasy football “teams” and ridiculous prop bets.

  16. The NFL promotes gambling every chance they get, make money from it hand over fist, but banishes and/or drops the hammer or anyone associated with the league who gambles. Who cares if former players, coaches or current players gamble on games they have no influence or impact in?

  17. This is ridicules. Gambling is legal in Ohio. Hope my employer don’t fire me because I bet on a game. Because we all do!

  18. So sexually deviant abusers are deserving of record contracts but you get fired if you place a legal bet?
    Got it!

  20. League draws the line at gambling, for a radio host…. But unwanted massage requests by one of the leagues young quarterbacks are applauded.

  21. So the Browns are “severing ties” with Bernie Kosar for “violating NFL rules”? Setting aside the NFL’s complete hypocrisy when it comes to betting….WHAT?! Is this the same Browns that has stood by Deshaun Watson? Deshaun Watson who was suspended for violating 20+ women! Yes, by all means, let’s draw the line at gambling.

  22. And the slow dismiss of the NFL CONTINUES,especially for fans over 50 yo… not our game anymore

  23. While I agree with those who say the NFL shouldn’t be partnering with gambling because it can make them hypocritical at times, but Bernie could have insider information that others do not.

  24. That’s rich,considering who their quartetback is now. Too late for the Browns to act like they are taking the moral high ground. Betting on the team is bad,but nothing like what Watson did.

  25. This is clearly the worst thing that anyone who has played QB for the Browns has ever done.

  28. Whether you agree with the rule or not, he knew of it and broke it.

    Now the question is for which aspect he was the bigger fool:
    1) For ruining his broadcast career
    2) Betting on the Browns

  31. These guys must have a gambling addiction because they know it’s against the rules but can’t stop themselves. Pathetic.

