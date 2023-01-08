Browns take 7-0 lead over Steelers with David Njoku touchdown catch

Getty Images

Things could be lining up for the Steelers to make the postseason in Week 18.

But Pittsburgh also has to win first, and midway through the second quarter, the club is now behind.

The Browns used a 10-play, 71-yard drive to go up 7-0 on the Steelers.

Tight end David Njoku caught a 10-yard touchdown pass for the score, capping a possession that saw the Browns convert three third downs, though one was via a Steelers holding penalty. Jacoby Brissett also came in and lined up like he was going to sneak on third-and-1 but ended up pitching the ball to Nick Chubb for a 12-yard gain.

Deshaun Watson has started the game 9-of-12 passing for 118 yards with a touchdown.

The Steelers had a shot to go up 7-0 early on in the contest but a Najee Harris fumble at the goal line negated that opportunity. A couple of plays before the fumble, Harris was ruled down short of the end zone. But replay showed that Harris’ knee was not down before he broke the plane. It was a missed opportunity for head coach Mike Tomlin to challenge the play, which was made worse by Harris’ fumble.