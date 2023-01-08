Commanders lead Cowboys 13-6 at halftime

The Cowboys have an interesting decision to face during halftime: Do they sit some of their starters for the second half?

The Cowboys have played one of their worst games of the season, and with the Eagles leading the Giants 16-0, it’s unlikely today’s game in Washington will mean anything. The Commanders lead 13-6 at halftime.

The Cowboys had only 21 yards on their first six possessions. Punter Bryan Anger dropped a snap, resulting in a turnover on downs, and he punted four times, and Dak Prescott threw a pick-six.

Dallas finally put together a drive before the half, with seven of Prescott’s nine completions of the first half coming on the 14-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. He threw a 15-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb with six seconds left in the half before Brett Maher missed an extra point.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye has missed three kicks, including a chip-shot, 31-yard field goal.

To add to the sloppy special teams play today, Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin fumbled a punt. Slye then missed the short field goal.

The Cowboys have only 111 yards, with Prescott going 9-of-21 for 80 yards with the touchdown and a pick-six. Kendall Fuller went 29 yards with the interception to give the Commanders a 13-0 lead.

Anger’s special teams miscue set up the Commanders’ first touchdown as Sam Howell‘s first career pass went for a 16-yard score to Terry McLaurin. Howell is 6-of-10 for 66 yards with the touchdown, but he also threw an interception in the end zone with Washington at the Dallas 5.

"Commanders lead Cowboys 13-6 at halftime

  1. The Cowboys are probably the worst 12 win team ever. Which playoff team can they beat? And, if McCarthy sits his starters after this atrocious 1st half, it’s just more proof that he’s an awful coach.

  2. Brady and Tampa are salivating taking on this Cowboys team. They have no momentum going into the playoffs.

  5. Same old Cowboys,if this game is any ondication. They look bad going into the playoffs.

  6. So are the cowboys mailing it in or they really this bad?
    Cards are playing better and they have nothing but pride to play for

  8. If Mike McCarthy was a good coach (which he isn’t), he’d play Cooper Rush in the 4th quarter and in the playoff game next week. Dak is terrible.

