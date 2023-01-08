DeVante Parker scores, Patriots back within 28-23

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 3:38 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
The Patriots aren’t going away quietly in Buffalo.

It looked like the Bills might be pulling away in the second half of Sunday’s game when they followed Nyheim Hines‘ second kickoff return touchdown of the day with a long Josh Allen touchdown pass to wide receiver John Brown. The Patriots were able to drive right back down the field, however.

They capped an eight-play, 85-yard drive with a 26-yard pass from Mac Jones to wide receiver DeVante Parker for a touchdown. It was Parker’s second touchdown catch of the day and Jones’ third touchdown pass.

The Patriots tried to cut Buffalo’s lead to three points, but their two-point try failed and the Bills lead 28-23 with just over 11 minutes left to play.

3 responses to “DeVante Parker scores, Patriots back within 28-23

  1. Here comes Diggs.

    Belichick’s D is killing a decent game by Jones. I’ve seen that movie more than once.

  2. Patriots just don’t have enough good players to hang with the big dogs of the league. Nice effort today but you need talent to contend.

  3. Mac Jones is just a guy. Glad we don’t have to watch him and his terrible team play anymore until late summer 2023.

