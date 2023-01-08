Devin McCourty interception sends Pats, Bills to halftime tied at 14

January 8, 2023
The Bills opened Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but that was not the start of a runaway win in front of their home crowd.

Mac Jones threw a pair of touchdowns and Patriots safety Devin McCourty picked Bills quarterback Josh Allen off deep in New England territory to kill a scoring chance in the final seconds of the first half. That sent the two teams to halftime with a 14-14 tie.

The Bills are the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win while the Patriots clinch a playoff berth if they win. A Bills loss and a Bengals win would make the Bills the No. 3 seed for the start of the postseason.

Jones is 13-of-16 for 119 yards overall. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker have the touchdowns for the Pats and Rhamondre Stevenson has chipped in 49 yards from scrimmage.

Allen was 12-of-19 for 96 yards and a touchdown before the McCourty pick. He’s been sacked twice on third downs to force punts, however, and those miscues have joined the interception in keeping things tight in Buffalo.

  1. Josh Allen has got to stop with the ‘chuck and duck’ in the red zone. That’s 5 INTs in the red zone, and that tendency alone may prevent the Bills from going all the way unless/until he cleans that up

  2. The Bills aren’t Super Bowl contenders. The Bengals are the team to beat in the AFC.

