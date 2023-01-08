Dolphins beat Jets 11-6 to book playoff berth

The Dolphins are going to the playoffs.

Jason Sanders hit a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins scored a safety as the Jets tried to lateral their way to a miracle on the final play to make it an 11-6 win for the home team. With the Patriots losing to the Bills, the result means that the Dolphins will be heading to Buffalo for a date with the Bills next weekend.

Sanders provided all the scoring on a day when the Skylar Thompson-led offense failed to reach the end zone. The biggest play on the way to the game-winning kick was a short pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle that turned into a bigger gain thanks to a horse collar tackle by linebacker Quincy Williams.

Waddle went to the sideline medical tent after the play, so his status will be something to watch as the Dolphins move toward their first postseason game since 2016.

Their chances of moving on will look better if Waddle is healthy, but big questions at quarterback remain for Miami. Thompson was 20-of-31 for 152 yards with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater out because of injuries and another start for the rookie will make it very hard to buy into their chances to pull an upset.

The Dolphins defense held the Jets to 187 yards, but there wasn’t anything close to a threat on the field beyond rookie wideout Garrett Wilson. Even his contributions were muted because he was playing with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

The loss was the Jets’ seventh in the final eight games and their sixth in a row. They did not score a touchdown in the final three games and finding some way to generate offense will be a priority this offseason.

34 responses to “Dolphins beat Jets 11-6 to book playoff berth

  2. Meanwhile, Tomlin has another winning season. Note to self: don’t ever rely on a Jets victory for a chance to get to the playoffs.

  6. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 26, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Tua still an MVP candidate Dolphins fans?
    That 4th quarter in Baltimore was a mirage of epic proportions!
    23 years after Marino, the Dolphins still don’t have a quality QB.
    8-9 finish for Phins, mark my words!
    ========================================

    I marked your words. 🐬

  8. The Dolphins have played Buffalo completely even in 2 games this year,
    this will not be the mismatch everybody anticipates.
    Tua will in fact play.
    Phins Up!

  10. Always nice to see the Pats sit at home when the games matter lol. Hopefully Tua can get healthy.

  15. I don’t think Miami is the same team they were when people did not have film on them. A QB made of glass isn’t going to help.

  16. I think Mortimer has a split personality. On one post he praises the dolphins on the next post he trashes them.

  17. MortimerInMiami says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:18 pm

    The Dolphins have played Buffalo completely even in 2 games this year,
    this will not be the mismatch everybody anticipates.
    Tua will in fact play.
    Phins Up!
    ================================

    Miami will have to play their best next week for a win. Tua can get it done. Go Phins! 🐬

  20. glad the fins will get stomped, the announcers on the games were shameless in their trying to generate hype for the “race’ for the 7 seed, all it is is earning a right to have your patootie handed to you

  21. If Tua plays the Dolphins have a chance against the Bills.
    Not a good chance, but weirder things have happened this season.

  22. It’s a gift for Miami. The Patriots played well except on special teams. They played well in the face of all that emotion. Sadly, the game was poorly officiated via non-calls on PI on the Bills LB’s who were clearly scrambling to catch up and made significant early contact on receivers in scoring position resulting in “incompletions” lol. Yeah, right. The call on Hunter Henry at the goal line near the end which would get NE within one score with plenty of time left, was egregious. The onslaught of uncalled penalties along with that very very poor call, caused the game to get away at the end. One or more of the officials was from Buffalo and they aren’t immune to emotions. One of them missed a call that was obvious to the entire nation in the first half and it was her only responsibility on the play. The result of the play was a 6 yard loss for NE made by the offending player, that killed that possession. It’s just staggering how bad the NFL officiating has become. If the same crew works the Mia v Buf playoff game, you’re screwed.

  23. Dolphins playoff qualification parade Tuesday afternoon near the stadium, can’t wait!

  26. Bring on the Patriot fans who want to blame this on the refs or some sort of conspiracy lol

  27. The below average Dolphins defense once again kept their team in the game. I wonder if defensive coordinator, Josh Boyer will still be “the fall guy”? It’s going to be extremely difficult to win in Buffalo without Tua, but at least the team broke their losing streak and get to play another week.

  28. Tua, Armstead, Hill, Mostert and Waddle all need to play to havr even the slightest of chance.
    But that’s why they play the games. Everyone is 0-0 now

  29. I have to say that if Tua is healthy….and plays, the Dolphins have a chance. Buffalo has chinks. The Patriots should have won that game today, and after all the emotion, Buffalo is primed for a let down. So unlike NE, Miami’s trip to Buffalo is coming with a hidden advantage. Not only is the emotion gone, but there is the hangover factor. Of course, this is “an entertainment league” as specified in the NFL’s anti-trust documents, so anything can and does happen. But good luck. The competitiveness of the AFC East should give Buff and Mia an edge in the toughness department going into the playoffs. Too bad they have to meet each other first rattle out of the box.

  31. lowlyfinfan88 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:48 pm
    Bring on the Patriot fans who want to blame this on the refs or some sort of conspiracy lol
    *****************************************************

    Says the guy that did not watch the game in any detail.

  32. Congratulations to all Fish fans! Glad the Pats & Jest’s are sitting home for playoffs!! I would expect Tua to play next week & will expect a hard fought game from Miami in a still frigid Buffalo. Regardless of of the outcome Miami has much work to do in this offseason to improve for next season – which I expect will begin for them next Monday.

  33. doctorrumack says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:21 pm
    Poor Pitt, what will footballer23 do?
    ______________________________________________
    He’ll troll better team’s threads…like he always has.

  34. If Tua doesn’t play, Dolphins have zero chance against Bills. If Tua does play, Dolphins have a 45% chance.

