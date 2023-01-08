D’Onta Foreman, Marcus Davenport ejected from Panthers-Saints

Getty Images

The Panthers and Saints will each be playing a man down for the rest of their season finale.

Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman and New Orleans defensive lineman Marcus Davenport have both been ejected from the contest.

With 12:08 left in the third quarter, Foreman and Davenport exchanged swings at each other after a Foreman run was stuffed for no gain.

Foreman entered the game with 846 yards rushing and will now finish 87 yards short of 1,000 yards. He had 12 carries for 67 yards.

Davenport will end his season with just a half-sack.

The Panthers scored to tie the game at 7-7 when Sam Darnold fumbled at the goal line but guard Michael Jordan recovered the loose ball in the end zone with 6:45 left in the third quarter.