The Eagles didn’t have their sharpest offensive performance in quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ return to the lineup, but they’ll have a couple of weeks to work things out before they’ll be back on the field.

The Eagles built a 16-0 lead in the first half and ground their way to a 22-16 win over the Giants. The victory ends the two-game losing streak they went through with Hurts out of the lineup and clinches both the NFC East title and the top seed in the conference for Philadelphia.

Hurts missed those games with a sprained shoulder and he started with a 35-yard strike to A.J. Brown. He and Brown hooked up a couple of other times and DeVonta Smith caught seven passes, but Hurts was only 20-of-35 and threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter.

Hurts didn’t run as often as he has at other points in the season, but he did sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter so the team may not have been overly concerned about the potential for further injury.

Another extended rest should help with any lingering trouble and the Eagles will also hope to get right tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Avonte Maddox back in time for their first playoff game.

The Giants rested quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and others because they will be back in action next week. Davis Webb ran for one touchdown and threw another to wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who scored his first touchdown for the team on acrobatic catch that reminded people of why they signed him in the first place. He’s been out of the lineup when the regulars are playing, so it may have also been his last catch for the team.

As the No. 6 seed in the NFC, they will be headed to Minnesota to face the Vikings. The Vikings beat them 27-24 on a last-second, 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal in Week 16 and the history of both teams in the regular season suggests it will be another close one.

21 responses to “Eagles clinch NFC East title, top seed in NFC playoffs

  3. The Eagles might be the number one seed but they’re not playing like a number one seed. If they play this bad in the playoffs they’ll be one and done.

  4. Kenny Golladay couldn’t get PI with Slay holding 1 arm lol. Great catch though.

    Giants will draft Cristian Gonzalez next year in RD 1.

  6. greedyjimfromtonhicken says:
    January 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm
    The Eagles might be the number one seed but they’re not playing like a number one seed. If they play this bad in the playoffs they’ll be one and done.

    ———————————————————————————————

    Did you even watch the game? It really wasn’t even a game. At no time did the Giants even threatened. That’s because it wasn’t the Giants, it was their stunt doubles on the field. Both teams knew it.

  9. religionisforidiots says:
    January 8, 2023 at 7:28 pm

    Cupcake schedule. One and done as usual.
    —-

    As a Cowboy fan you know all about that. Go to Church.

  11. religionisforidiots says:
    January 8, 2023 at 7:28 pm
    Cupcake schedule. One and done as usual.

    ——————————————————————————————————————

    Since 2000 the Eagles have been in the playoffs 14 times. 5x one and done, with 2 Superbowl appearances and one win.
    Cowboys 8 times. Also 5x one and done.
    So where’s the “as usual” apply?

  14. Anyone catch The Dallas Washington score? Dak Played the whole game? I miss Cooper Rush.

  18. I’ll never understand this.
    So Giants, you rather go back to Philly if you make it that far?

    I truly hope the Vikings win next week.

  20. Watch the iggles and their fans try and play the underdog roll again ,petrified of being favorites

  21. First of all, to my eagles brethren, that ish was ugly today. No, at no point did it feel like the Giants had any chance to come back but it didn’t feel like the eagles had any better shot at pulling away to the point they could bench people, so let’s take a step back on banging our chest. Next, to the idiot bashing Darius Slay…Golladay made an unbelievable catch and it was probably PI, sometimes great athletes make great plays over other great athletes; if you ever played sports beyond high school JV, you’d know that. Outside of that, Slay was fantastic as per usual, just like the rest of the D. They have to catch the damn ball though, they left at least 3 easy INT out there and made Davis Webb statline look a lot better than it should. Lastly, good for Davis Webb. If that’s his only shot, then he & his family can be proud. He should get a shot as a backup somewhere next year or a 3rd string at the very least. Couldn’t be happier for the guy. Super hot girlfriend too, tie it down big guy before I give her a call (and be promptly hung up on)

