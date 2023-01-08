Jets, Dolphins tied 6-6; Raheem Mostert questionable with thumb injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins can’t shake the Jets.

Greg Zuerlein‘s second field goal of the afternoon brought the Jets even with the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. It is 6-6 with 12 minutes left to play in Miami.

Zuerlein’s kick came at the end of a 14-play, 58-yard drive fueled by several passes from Joe Flacco to Garrett Wilson. Wilson is capping a standout rookie season on Sunday and has six catches for 85 yards so far.

The Dolphins may not have the help of running back Raheem Mostert the rest of the way. He is questionable to return with a thumb injury. He’s run 11 times for 71 yards on Sunday.