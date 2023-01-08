Joe Mixon: The biggest thing was figuring out where to carry the quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 5:36 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals were not happy about the NFL opening the door to them playing on the road in the first round of the playoffs and running back Joe Mixon referenced the league’s tweak to playoff procedures after a touchdown early in Sunday’s game.

Had the Ravens beaten the Bengals Sunday and the two teams played again in the Wild Card round, there would have been a coin flip to determine home field. Mixon’s touchdown helped ensure that wouldn’t happen and he celebrated it by taking a quarter out of his glove and flipping it with many of his teammates huddled around him.

After the 27-16 Bengals win was in the books, Mixon said the idea came from former Bengals wideout Chad Johnson on Twitter and that the “biggest thing” was figuring out where could stow the quarter. Mixon knows he may face discipline from the league, which is something Johnson knows about all too well and Mixon hopes Johnson will be true to his word when it comes to picking up the fine.

“I might get fined for that. Then they said Chad would cover whatever fine there is. I’m going to holler at Chad. If he said it, I’m sure he’s a man of his word,” Mixon said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Mixon and the Bengals will be facing the Ravens again next weekend and Sunday’s win means that they’ll be staying at home for their third meeting with Baltimore of the year.

