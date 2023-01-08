Kendall Fuller’s pick-six of Dak Prescott gives Washington a 13-0 lead

The Cowboys are acting as if they have nothing to play for today. Maybe they don’t with the Eagles up 13-0 on the Giants, but that game isn’t over yet.

The Cowboys have 26 yards on four possessions and two turnovers and trail Washington 13-0.

Kendall Fuller dropped a pick-six after slipping on a pass intended for Michael Gallup that hit the Commanders defensive back in the hands. On the next play, Fuller didn’t drop the pick. He took it 29 yards to the end zone on a pass intended for Noah Brown.

The Commanders scored their first touchdown after Cowboys punter Bryan Anger dropped the snap on a punt. Sam Howell threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin two plays later on the rookie quarterback’s first career pass.

Washington should have a huge lead. It got nothing out of punt returner KaVontae Turpin’s fumble at the Dallas 15 when Joey Slye missed a chip-shot 31-yard field goal. Slye also missed an extra point after the Commanders’ second touchdown.

The Commanders reached the Dallas 5-yard line on another possession before Howell was picked by Malik Hooker in the end zone.

Prescott is 2-of-7 for 14 yards.

7 responses to “Kendall Fuller’s pick-six of Dak Prescott gives Washington a 13-0 lead

  1. Dak ran the same play because he felt bad and wanted to give him another shot at the pick six.

  2. Does Dakota know he’s playing? I’m sorry this team will again be out after the first playoff game. Dak is a turnover machine and Parsons has forgotten how to play defense. Actually not Parsons fault, teams just stopped blocking him. Now they just run around him. Key all the cowboys fans touting the championship they win before the season started …. Ya know on paper…. AGAIN.

  4. How many more years are the Cowboys going to waste on a wildly overpaid QB who is a low-end game manager on his best day? I would take the $40 cap hit next year and roll with Cooper Rush.

  5. Dalllas columnists and fans keep trying to convince themselves that dak is a championship QB. Can’t wait what they write next. Dallas will probably win this one but not because they played like a playoff team.

  6. Dak has thrown a pick 6 in each of the last 3 games. Also, Washington should fire their kicker, he’s missed 2 FGs in the first half.

  7. Dak is just not a winner. He doesn’t play smart. His interceptions are ridiculous – it’s like he just doesn’t see what is developing in front of him. As a Cowboys fan, I hope I’m wrong, but one and done, I’m afraid.

