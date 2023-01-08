Lovie Smith: I won’t tell players to lose on purpose

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 7:54 PM EST
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The Texans have had a miserable season, but one silver lining was that they entered Week 18 with a chance to earn the first overall draft pick and their choice of the top collegiate prospects entering the league this season.

After losing 13 of their first 16 games, however, the Texans came up with a win. A touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute lifted the Texans to a 32-31 win over the Colts and the Bears are now in possession of the first overall pick.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after the game that there was no consideration given to taking the foot off the gas in order to get the top pick.

“This is an option that I had,” Smith said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “So, you’re saying, ‘Hey guys, play in this last game, all that you’ve been working for your life, you play to win, forget that. Lose the game on purpose.’ Like, that will be a hard one to get by. They won’t expect me to say that. I didn’t. What we work on each week, our game plan, has been to win the game. It’s kind of simple as that. That’s what we follow through on the day.”

Smith may not be around to work with anyone that the Texans draft anyway. Sunday began with word that he, Genera Manager Nick Caserio, or both will be fired in the near future.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Lovie Smith: I won’t tell players to lose on purpose

  4. Fire the staff and bring back Bill O’Brien to coach/GM again, that will show them.

  5. Blame this on the Indy defense but only time will tell how much diff moving from one to two… unless they trade the whole lot in a mega deal … and who will be who in the ways to go yet rebuild if they lost out on a great player.

  6. This isn’t rocket science. Lovie. They don’t lose on purpose. They lose because they stink.

  9. Bears ain’t taking a QB, so Texans should feel good. Unless of course a team decides to go insane and pull a Shanahan-Lynch and give up the farm to Chicago for that first spot

  10. Unless of course it involves wanting to draft Jameis Winston right Lovie?

  12. a1b24312 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 7:55 pm
    Good for Lovie. He was put into a bad situation. Deserves sone slack here.
    ——————————-
    He knew exactly how bad the situation was when he accepted the job.

  13. hobbes says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:16 pm
    Tell me again how much difference there is between the #1 and the #2 picks?
    ___________________________
    It’s the difference between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson

  14. mantastic54 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:46 pm
    hobbes says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:16 pm
    Tell me again how much difference there is between the #1 and the #2 picks?
    ___________________________
    It’s the difference between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson

    ——————-

    Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf.

  15. hobbes says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:16 pm

    Tell me again how much difference there is between the #1 and the #2 picks?
    ——–
    About two extra future 1st round picks for the bears in trade to a QB needy team. Someone going to jump the Texans to take their choice of QB and pay through the nose to do it.

  17. OK Lovie – explain that game in Tampa that got you the #1 pick you used on Winston. Wouldn’t lose on purpose my backside………

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.