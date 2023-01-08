Mike McDaniel won’t comment on Tua Tagovailoa possibly playing in playoffs

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2023, 5:27 PM EST
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last played two weeks ago today, on Christmas. He entered the concussion protocol the next day, and he has missed two straight games.

So will Tua be back next weekend? Coach Mike McDaniel declined to address the situation after Sunday’s win over the Jets that delivered the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.

We’ll take it day by day,” McDaniel told reporters after the game, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com. “And I will not think about any game — whether this year or next year — until he’s fully ready. And that will require medical clearance.”

The key is medical clearance. The return-to-play protocol has five steps through which the player must progress.

And coaches aren’t supposed to talk about when a concussed player may or may not return. In a November 2016 memo, the league office directed teams to “refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol.”

We’ve wondered this year whether the league has become lackadaisical about that mandate. To his credit, McDaniel specifically said on Sunday that he won’t speculate about when Tua may be available (via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald), because doctors have said that’s not good for Tua.

It’s never good for anyone to apply any pressure to a player in the concussion protocol, especially when the player is surely already applying pressure to himself.

Bottom line? Tua will be back when he’s cleared to play in the wild-card round at Buffalo. We’ll find out whether that happens for Miami’s next game as the week unfolds.

6 responses to “Mike McDaniel won’t comment on Tua Tagovailoa possibly playing in playoffs

  1. Certainly after all the humanity we’ve recently shown regarding player health and injuries, we won’t put the guy who’s already had 3 concussions in a short number of months back on the field again. Seriously now.

  2. If he plays the NFL and its owners don’t care about player safety. This guy has been sent to Lala land three times.

  3. If the dolphins want to advance in the playoffs; they MUST give Mike Glennon a shot under center. Mike Glennon has never had top tier WRs to throw too. Now he does. Look how Josh Allen has improved with two top wideouts to throw too.
    Skylar Thompson did not lose the game for us. But he is not ready to be under center. He looks nothing like the preseason QB we saw a few months ago. If Skylar T or Teddy B is under center in Buffalo; we are dead in the water and will get blown out in the second half next week.
    PLAY MIKE GLENNON PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  4. Bunch of hypocrites, bet all of you watch MMA and boxing. The whole OOINT of that sport is to knock someone out and give ‘em a concussion. But you’re cool with that right? Yeah, you are. Guess the health and safety concern is arbitrary based on sport

  5. This is tough situation for McDaniels to have to be in – regardless of what QB he goes with he’ll be vilified by some & praised by others. It will come down to really what Grier & Ross ultimately decide on which QB starts as their the ones that pull the strings.
    If Tua starts & plays well WITHOUT getting hurt regardless of the outcome – McDaniels gets praise.
    If Tua gets hurt he’ll be brutally vilified by everyone & the it will be the same if he goes with Thompson or Glennon and as expected blown out by Buffalo. As a Bills fan I like what McDaniels has accomplished & questioned those that threw him under the bus over this concussion fiasco with Tua. It’s not fair when the HC goes on the word of medical professionals AND his own QB and allows his QB to play believing he’s medically sound by the advice given on the sidelines during a game and STILL gets the entire blame!

  6. 3 concussions in 3 months. The decision is clear and obvious. No way Tua plays next weekend.

