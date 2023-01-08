Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday

The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain.

Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts was playing through pain throughout the afternoon.

“For him to play through what he fought through to get back . . . There was no more risk, but he was hurting,” Sirianni said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “He was hurting bad. But that’s just the kind of competitor, that’s just the kind of leader he is.”

Getting the bye gives the Eagles two weeks before their next game. Their performance on Sunday will likely cause some to wonder if the offense can spark back to earlier form, but it sounds like the time off should be a plus for Hurts.

  He should win MVP but won't because it's all about stats. Somehow missing two games and his team losing both (winning 13 of his 14 games) cost him. If anything, it should help his case.

  This isn't good news for the Eagles. I don't for the life of me know why Sirianni would disclose this. Whoever they play in two weeks will be sure to make sure that Hurts feels it (no pun intended) every time he touches the ball

  Why do I get the feeling the giants will beat Minnesota then go into Philly and take care of business

  This was a completely calculated comment — to cover all the comments about "rust" and some bad throws (including the red zone INT). If he said "Jalen was 100%, feeling great and I liked what I saw" – people would have challenged that comment. This way Sirianni covers Hurts for the next two weeks — and helps mute the critics.

  9. heLLpaso says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:26 pm
    He should win MVP but won’t because it’s all about stats. Somehow missing two games and his team losing both (winning 13 of his 14 games) cost him. If anything, it should help his case.
    _____________________________
    Agreed. Especially when you consider the bulk of mahomes 41 TDs are 7 yards and under stat padding. Simms accused rogers of stat padding a few weeks ago, but Mahomes is just as guilty. Watch a reel of all his TD passes from this year.

  I saw him sitting on the bench on the sideline saying to Siriani, "cut me Mick."

