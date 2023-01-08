Nyheim Hines returns opening kickoff for Bills TD

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 1:08 PM EST
It’s an emotional day in Buffalo with the Bills returning to the field after a trying week in the wake of Damar Hamlin‘s collapse and it got off to a storybook start.

Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff of their game against the Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown. The score was met with huge celebrations on the field and in the stands filled with signs paying tribute to Hamlin.

It’s the first time that Hines has returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the NFL. He has two punt return touchdowns.

The Bills will clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win. If they do and if they advance to the AFC title game against the Chiefs, the game will be played at a neutral site because of changes to playoff protocols approved by league owners on Friday.

