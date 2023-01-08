Patriots, Bills tied 14-14; Matt Judon questionable to return

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 2:16 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
The Patriots took a hit on the opening kickoff, but they’ve been able to return the punches the Bills have thrown their way in the first half.

A Jakobi Meyers touchdown tied the score after Bills running back Nyheim Hines opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown and the Patriots answered the second Bills touchdown as well. Quarterback Mac Jones found wide receiver DeVante Parker for a two-yard score.

Both Patriots scoring drives covered 74 yards in nine plays.

Jones is now 13-of-15 for 119 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson has three carries for 25 yards and has gone over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

The Patriots are in the playoffs with a win, but they may not have edge rusher Matt Judon‘s help the rest of the way. He’s listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m. ET: Judon has returned.

  2. Josh Allan with a terrible throw at the end getting picked off! They had an opportunity to go into the half with a lead. They can’t let New England into the playoffs!

  3. Another non call in the end zone. I get they are letting them play but all the breaks coming as a result of that strategy are going to the home team. Mac Jones got cheap shotted on the next play. Not surprised they let that one go though.

