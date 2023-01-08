Patriots up 17-14 after Devin Singletary fumble

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 3:01 PM EST
NFL: JAN 02 Bills at Bengals
The Patriots have their first lead of the day.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones forced a fumble by Bills running back Devin Singletary and safety Devin McCourty recovered on the Buffalo 11-yard-line. The Bills defense was able to hold for a field goal attempt and Nick Folk put the Patriots up 17-14 with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Singletary’s fumble came a couple of plays after the first Patriots turnover of the day. Mac Jones threw a pass to a well-covered Nelson Agholor and cornerback Tre'Davious White picked it off at the Buffalo two-yard-line.

That didn’t lead to a shift in momentum, however, and the Bills will now need to come from behind to secure the No. 2 seed.

2 responses to “Patriots up 17-14 after Devin Singletary fumble

  1. Matt Milano should have been flagged for DPI in the endzone. Refs keeping flags in pockets is getting absurd

  2. Jonathon Jones just missed swiping Diggs arm away from that TD catch. Apparently he did not get the message that in this game, when running from behind, you can make early contact to break up the play. Unless you have to be in a Bills uniform to get away with that. Jones was being too careful. Make them throw the flag, because they clearly are not doing the same for NE. NE is weathering the storm but clearly, these officiating non-calls and their special teams are seriously hurting them. It may slide downhill from here.

