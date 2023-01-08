People inside the Rams organization expect Sean McVay to leave

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2023, 1:22 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay.

“There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised if he came back than if he left,” Glazer said.

Glazer also said he doesn’t think it will be long before McVay makes his decision. If that’s the case, it sounds as if the decision already has been made, and that he just needs to take some time to make sure it’s the right thing to do.

Considering where the Rams currently are, given the draft picks they’ve traded and the cash and cap commitment made to various aging players, it makes sense for McVay to tap out. It would have made even more sense for him to do it when he could have waltzed into the Amazon booth with Al Michaels.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “People inside the Rams organization expect Sean McVay to leave

  2. Amazing that he was talking about retirement days after winning a SuperBowl. I never understood that, then came back totally unmotivated. A reminder that you should never tell anyone you wanna quit, unless you really are.

  3. Not surprised, he’s a quitter. Smallest bit of adversity and he runs with his tail between his legs. Not built for the NFL.

  4. Why stay? Just Gruden it, one good run and sit back and make obscene money calling games. Rams are done, cap hell, no draft picks, aging QB. Time to jump ship!

  5. The Rams have all their picks in 24. They should gut the roster by trading and releasing whoever they can, spend a year in cap purgatory and come out with the #1 choice in 24

  8. Rather gutless- the organization gave him everything he needed to win a Super Bowl. I’m sure he loved hoisting that trophy after he couldn’t get Goff to be the QB he needed him to be and the team traded two No. 1’s for Stafford. No player in the future should ever believe him when he talks about “team” “responsibility” or “working together”.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.