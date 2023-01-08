People inside the Rams organization expect Sean McVay to leave

Getty Images

They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay.

“There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised if he came back than if he left,” Glazer said.

Glazer also said he doesn’t think it will be long before McVay makes his decision. If that’s the case, it sounds as if the decision already has been made, and that he just needs to take some time to make sure it’s the right thing to do.

Considering where the Rams currently are, given the draft picks they’ve traded and the cash and cap commitment made to various aging players, it makes sense for McVay to tap out. It would have made even more sense for him to do it when he could have waltzed into the Amazon booth with Al Michaels.