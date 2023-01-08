Report: Ejiro Evero to have interview for Broncos head coaching job this week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2023, 5:07 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn’t want to be the team’s interim head coach, but he will put himself into the running for the permanent position.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Evero is expected to be the first candidate to have an in-person interview with the team. Evero’s interview is expected to take place this week.

Evero joined the Broncos this season after five seasons with the Rams. The defense was strong for much of the season, but carried a lot on its shoulders thanks to the inept offense that Denver ran this season.

The Broncos are expected to speak to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh this week, but that will be a remote meeting. Former Saints coach Sean Payton has also spoken to the team, but cannot have an in-person interview until January 17th because he is still considered an employee of the Saints.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Report: Ejiro Evero to have interview for Broncos head coaching job this week

  3. Is this the same Ejiro Evero who coordinated the defense that gave up 51 points to the depleted Rams a couple weeks ago? I wonder why he’s getting an interview for a head coaching job. Oh, wait… Never mind.

  5. It be good learning for Ejiro to see what the head coaching interviews are like. Give it 3 years and he will be head coach. This was his first season as a coordinator

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.