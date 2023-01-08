Report: Nick Caserio, Lovie Smith or both to be fired in Houston

Getty Images

A report on Saturday indicated that Lovie Smith is making his case to Texans ownership for a second season in Houston and he might not be the only one in that position.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that General Manager Nick Caserio’s job may not be safe either. Glazer reported that either Smith, Caserio or both of them will be let go by the Texans after the end of the regular season.

Caserio was hired by the Texans ahead of the 2021 season and the team has gone 6-26-1 since his arrival. They were 4-13 with David Culley as their head coach last season and enter Sunday’s game at 2-13-1 under Smith.

A loss to the Colts will assure the Texans of having the first overall pick in April. Based on Glazer’s report, there will be at least one new voice involved in conversations about who the Texans should pick.