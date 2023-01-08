Report: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

Getty Images

A couple of former Colts head coaches are expected to interview with the Panthers soon.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Panthers are set to speak with Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich as they look for a permanent replacement for Matt Rhule. Interim head coach Steve Wilks is also expected to be a candidate in Carolina.

Caldwell was 26-22 in three seasons with the Colts and took the team to Super XLIV. He then went 36-28 in four seasons with the Lions that included a pair of trips to the postseason.

Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start this season. He was 40-33-1 over his entire tenure in Indianapolis and went 1-2 in two trips to the playoffs.

Reich also started three games at quarterback for the Panthers in 1995.