Seahawks beat Rams 19-16 in overtime, eliminate Lions from playoffs

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 8, 2023, 8:06 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

It took a little extra time, but the Seahawks kept their postseason hopes alive — and ended those of the Lions — with their 19-16 overtime victory over the Rams.

Seattle kicker Jason Myers sent a 46-yard field goal off the right upright to end regulation. But in overtime, Myers was able to hit a 32-yard field goal on Seattle’s second possession to end the game.

While Seattle ended Detroit’s postseason hopes, now the club will watch Sunday Night Football rooting hard for the Lions to beat the Packers. If Detroit wins, then Seattle will advance to the postseason and play San Francisco next weekend.

The Rams were plenty competitive on Sunday, particularly on defense. The club forced Seattle to settle for field goals throughout the contest, including late in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks had first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. Los Angeles eventually stuffed Ken Walker on third-and-goal, with Myers hitting a 22-yard field goal to tie the game at 16-16.

Seattle had 22 first downs but was just 1-of-11 on third down.

Quarterback Geno Smith finished 19-of-31 for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — both to Jalen Ramsey. The signal-caller also had 51 yards rushing. He threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett with 9:09 left in the third quarter.

Walker finished the game with 114 yards on 29 carries.

For the Rams, Baker Mayfield finished 13-of-26 passing for 147 yards with an interception. That pick came in overtime, with safety Quandre Diggs cutting off a deep pass intended for Van Jefferson. That set up Myers’ game-winning field goal.

Cam Akers led with 104 yards on 21 carries, becoming the first Rams running back since Todd Gurley in 2015 to rush for at least 100 yards in three consecutive games.

The Seahawks will now wait to see if their season is over at 9-8 or if they’ll be headed to the Bay Area next weekend.

After winning Super Bowl LVI last year, the Rams finished 5-12 and now will have to resolve questions surrounding head coach Sean McVay’s future with the franchise.

Permalink 43 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

43 responses to “Seahawks beat Rams 19-16 in overtime, eliminate Lions from playoffs

  1. Hope that the Lions Packer game is officiated fairly. But my guess is calls will favor Green Bay.

  3. I loved it in the 2019 Packers-Seahawks playoff game when the Packers made the game winning 1st down and Pete Carroll threw a tantrum like a toddler in the toy aisle in the store.

  4. Was really hoping the Lions would make it. Seattle is trash and GB boring. Happen to beca fan of the Lions HC.

  5. Happy to hear that Biff the Wonder Skunk (McVay) is thinking about packing it in. Dude comes across like he invented football. Turns tail at the first hint of adversity. Yep, a true leader of men…

  7. This is what the NFL wanted. They want poor Aaron to get all the help he can. Watch…they’ll be zero holding calls on GB. And plenty of weak defensive holding calls on Detroit. That’s really the only way they’ll win.

  8. Neither team wanted to win. Mayfield was why the Rams lost. When Akers has over 100 yards, but the QB isn’t completing throws, it’s hard to win. But the Seahawks weren’t impressive either.

    Sorry Lions fans. I was rooting for the Rams to help you with this one.

  9. Such a joke. Officials. Really is that what you call it. Just wait until my Lions get shutout by a bunch of bs calls!

  10. So disappointed for Lions fans. Hope they carry this momentum into next season

  14. Geno Smith is a terrible QB. But the Rams are worse. They’re a dumpster fire. Rams fans, you’ve got to be proud….

  15. With how pathetic that Rams game was officiated, seems the Lions were screwed over even before their own game started

  16. harryhands09 says:

    That’s really the only way they’ll win.
    ++++++
    Viking fans blaming the refs (in advance). This is a part of why your fanbase is hard to take seriously. The other, larger, part of that is your Vikings.

  18. wow, those last few minutes were one bad/missed call after another by the officials. not only is the defender pushed into the punter, he then flops and the official buys it. then the runner runs right into the defender and the defender gets called for a personal foul. then the officials ignore 2 unsportsman penalties on the seahawks. absolutely ridiculous. getting tired of nad calls deciding games. make EVERYTHING REVIEWABLE or make a booth official agree with onfield calls w/o spending more than 5 secs reviewing the play. if its not completely obvious, then it shouldnt be called.

  19. That was a fun game to watch but talk about horrible officiating. That running into the kicker call was awful. S

  20. Hope it’s a great battle for 2nd place! The true kings of the North will be watching!

  21. Would’ve been much more fun to see the lions in the playoffs. Seahawks have had their run, but they’re kinda boring with hideous unis on top of it

  22. Phantom calls and non-call again. It’s never just torture for Lions fans, it’s extra excruciating torture The universe tortures us in very specific, scintillatingly painful ways.

  23. The Packer game hasn’t even started yet and Viking fans are already complaining about the refs.

  27. Playoffs or not the future is bright in Seattle.  The Seahawks had an amazing 2022 draft and thanks to the Russell Wilson trade they are loaded up for 2023.

    Go Lions!! 

    Go Hawks!!!

  28. Satan says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:27 pm
    The Packer game hasn’t even started yet and Viking fans are already complaining about the refs.
    ////////////////
    Haha… Thats because we’ve seen this show before. It’s already started. That wasn’t pass interference. Not even close.

  29. Famous Amos says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:15 pm
    NFL will want GB to win. It’s a bigger market than Seattle.
    ==============

    What a stupid comment.

    It’s not even close.

    Seattle is much bigger.

  30. Vikings and Lions get screwed by refs.
    Packers get helped by refs.
    Vikings and Lions fans complain.

    All are true

  31. ‘Rams fans, you’ve got to be proud….’

    Just ready to turn the page.

    Rams had their chances today. Ramsey set them up on the first play of the game at the Seahawk 11. Not scoring a TD there, turned out to be huge.

    Sacks are drive killers. Mayfield takes too many of them. And his accuracy was off all day.

  32. nicewolf64 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:20 pm
    wow, those last few minutes were one bad/missed call after another by the officials. not only is the defender pushed into the punter, he then flops and the official buys it. then the runner runs right into the defender and the defender gets called for a personal foul. then the officials ignore 2 unsportsman penalties on the seahawks. absolutely ridiculous. getting tired of nad calls deciding games. make EVERYTHING REVIEWABLE or make a booth official agree with onfield calls w/o spending more than 5 secs reviewing the play. if its not completely obvious, then it shouldnt be called.
    ——————————–
    They looked like Good calls to me….

  34. packerlies says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:19 pm
    harryhands09 says:

    That’s really the only way they’ll win.
    ++++++
    Viking fans blaming the refs (in advance). This is a part of why your fanbase is hard to take seriously. The other, larger, part of that is your Vikings
    /////////////////
    Cmon man, Packers offensive line is taught to hold.

  35. I really hope something is done about the officiating in the off season. I don’t care who you are a fan of. There have been so many bad calls & blatant non-calls this year on many teams & they definitely impact the end result. I’m sick of it & I think many fans and players are too. Fix it! The NFL is loaded with money. There is no excuse for this!!

  36. Cmon man, Packers offensive line is taught to hold.
    +++++
    And the defensive line is taught to twist in the other direction to draw attention to the hold. Good coaching beats conspiracy most every time.

    Anyhow Note: to Arod/LaFleur. The defense is better than the offense. Even moreso than we thought it would be early. Stop putting them in the hole.

  37. Refs ruined this game. That running into the punter call was bs. That allowed Seattle to go down and tie it up at 16.didnt even run into punter during his punt and he was also pushed by a Seahawks player. And then a couple huge no calls that benefited Seattle late. Nobody wants to see Seattle in the playoffs. That will be a horrible game if they make it in.

  40. KnowsMoreThanYou says:

    Absolutely nobody is surprised. The nfl wants the packers.
    +++++
    Yet you feel like you have to say it. Think about it.

  41. That sack was a fumble, why Campbell didn’t challenge is beyond me. Packers most definitely have the refs in their pockets once again!

  43. bird2urmother says:
    January 8, 2023 at 8:47 pm
    Refs ruined this game. That running into the punter call was bs. That allowed Seattle to go down and tie it up at 16.didnt even run into punter during his punt and he was also pushed by a Seahawks player. And then a couple huge no calls that benefited Seattle late. Nobody wants to see Seattle in the playoffs. That will be a horrible game if they make it in.
    ———————————-
    I agree 100% If the Seahawks make the Playoffs, no one wants to see or face them!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.