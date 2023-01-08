Sean McVay on his future: We’ll deal with that stuff at a later time

Getty Images

At this point, it’s clear from multiple reports that Sean McVay is seriously contemplating stepping away from coaching the Rams.

The club finished a 5-12 season with a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday — easily the worst record of McVay’s six-year tenure with the franchise.

McVay said on Friday that TV offers are flattering, but at the same time, he was focused on his current job.

He reiterated that after Sunday’s loss when asked directly if he would be coaching the Rams in 2023.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” McVay said in his press conference. “Nothing’s changed from kind of where we left things off on Friday. … I’m right here right now and we’ll deal with that stuff at a later time.”

McVay was asked a follow-up on what’s making him unsure and said he would only answer questions about the game and not himself.

But, McVay also said he didn’t think about a “last” anything during the game and noted he doesn’t have a timeline to make a decision.

In six years under McVay, the Rams have gone 60-38, winning Super Bowl LVI last season. McVay has a 7-3 postseason record with Los Angeles winning three NFC West titles and two conference championships since he was hired in 2017.