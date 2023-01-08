Steelers beat Browns 28-14, but are eliminated from playoffs with Dolphins win

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 8, 2023, 4:25 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

After all these years, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has still never had a losing season.

But a 28-14 victory over Cleveland on Sunday was not enough to get Pittsburgh into the postseason.

Because the Dolphins beat the Jets 11-6, the Steelers were eliminated from playoff contention just before their game against the Browns ended.

To that point, Pittsburgh had done everything possible to put itself in the best position possible to advance. While the club got down 7-0 early on, the Steelers then ripped off 20 straight points to go up 20-7 late in the third quarter.

While Nick Chubb got the Browns in the end zone again with a 2-yard touchdown catch, fullback Derek Watt put the game out of reach with his 1-yard touchdown with 4:37 left in the contest. Diontae Johnson caught a two-point conversion from Kenny Pickett to make the score 28-14.

Pickett finished the last game of his rookie season 13-of-289 for 195 yards with a touchdown. George Pickens had three catches for 72 yards with a TD.

Najee Harris also had 84 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown, though he arguably should’ve had another. Tomlin didn’t challenge a play where Harris was ruled down short of the goal line but replay showed he kept his knee up before breaking the plane.

Defensively, the Steelers sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson seven times. Alex Highsmith led the way with 2.5 sacks and another two tackles for loss.

Watson finished 19-of-29 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. He also rushed six times for 44 yards.

With 12 carries for 77 yards, Chubb became just the second Browns player to ever eclipse 1,500 yards rushing in a season. Hall of Famer Jim Brown accomplished the feat three times in his career.

The Browns finish the season 7-10 and are expected to make at least some changes to their assistant coaches in the offseason.

By finishing 9-8, the Steelers will at least have some positive vibes heading into the offseason. With Pickett on the rise, they should continue to be competitive in 2023.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Steelers beat Browns 28-14, but are eliminated from playoffs with Dolphins win

  2. Congratulations on a meaningless win, thanks to lots of blown calls.

  4. Proud of the Steelers no matter what! Started the season 2-6 to go 7-2 over the past 9 nine games. It was a beauty to watch the turn around. And many haters thought the Steelers were going to be one of the bottom 5 teams back in April, all signs are pointing up.

    Anyways congrats to the teams that made it, back to the grind stone for next season!

    Calling it now, Chiefs win the super bowl!

    Love ya Steelers, no matter what!

  8. Yep, 12 carries for Chubb while Watson plays scatterball. Chubb needs to find another team when he hits free agency …

  9. Steelers got Flaccoed…
    How that guy is still playing ‘professional’ quarterback is beyond me…

  10. Kenny Pickett started for 5 years in college so he came into the league experienced but I see him as a solid but average starter long term for Pittsburgh. Joe Burrow will dominated that division for a very long time.

  11. Good finish. They’d have been dead next week anyway. But a great end to the year for this young team especially on offense. Split the series with the division so they are close. Good luck bengals. Go get ‘em.

  12. those of you not giving Tomlin credit befuddle me, seen a lot of negative comments on him in the past, zero, that’s 0 season as HC with a losing record. My guess would be 60 ppct of the teams would prefer him to their current coach- nuff respect to Tomlin and the stell city kids- a pats fan (feel bbetter about them now ben is gone, loved rocky “half foot” bleier growing up)

  13. Props to the Yinzers. Refs really stepped up to take the win from the hapless Haslams. The 24-year dumpster fire burns on.

  14. Well, it’s officially the off-season for Cleveland, so it’s time to hear how talented the Browns are and how they’re competing for a Super Bowl next year. No worries Brownies, just anothet season where you’re still our little brother no matter how bad you tell us we are.

  15. Flacco was feeling fine. Steelers got ripped off by an absolute phantom horse collar call after 2 minute warning. If your a Steelers fan this will infruriate you.

  16. It was not the greatest season by any stretch, but you have to credit Tomlin for keeping his guys engaged and playing hard until the end.

  17. Well, it’s officially the off-season for Cleveland, so it’s time to hear how talented the Browns are and how they’re competing for a Super Bowl next year. No worries Brownies, just anothet season where you’re still our little brother.

  18. Another failed season for Tomlin and crew, but don’t worry Steelers fans he’ll be back Wahahahaha

  19. DeShaun Watson can’t hang in AFC North. Haslam just set the franchise back again with draft picks surrendered and cap space. Since AFC north was formed 21 years ago # of division champs:

    Steelers – 9
    Ravens – 6
    Bengals – 6
    Browns – 0

  20. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:27 pm
    Congratulations on a meaningless win, thanks to lots of blown calls.
    _________
    Sorry your Ravens lost, kid.

  21. Another failed season for Tomlin and crew, but don’t worry Steelers fans he’ll be back Wahahahaha

    Who is worried? The only negative is we will be forced to read your childish trolling again next year. Hating on Tomlin just broadcasts your lack of football knowledge…you are posting for attention…sad…sad.

  22. To those claiming the Steelers won because of the refs, the refs took 7 off the Steelers with a blown call on what should’ve been the first TD. They also gave the Browns another 4 points when they called Cam Hewyward for a personal foul for managing to get a struggling Watson to the ground. The refs were bad all game, but the refs didn’t make Stefanski forget that Chubb is on that team. The Browns are desperate to show the fans their 250 million QB was the right choice, and he was out done by Kenny Pickett who potentially won’t even be in the league by the time that Watson contract is up.

  24. Looks like the NFL was pretty desperate to keep us out of the playoffs. There is something seriously wrong when teams that we dominated like the bungles and bucs are in the playoffs, but we aren’t. The officiating robbed us of at least 2 games this year. They need a way to be able to go back and remedy the wrongs that officials make. We deserve amd earned a spot in the playoff but it was stolen from us! I’m so over the NFL this year.

  25. It was a good season and a great second half. The last 6 weeks I saw the Steelers win in person at Atlanta and Carolina, enjoyed a thrilling Christmas Eve comeback win, and thrilling New Year’s Day comeback win, and a thumping of the Browns. I know some people think winning a title is all that matters, but I say the joy is in the hope of the journey. And I want a journey every year. There is no fun or hope at 5-12. Ask the Rams how satisfying that title feels this year. I’ve been lucky enough to root for teams that won 6 super bowls, 5 Stanley cups, a World Series, and a CFB national title in my 54 years. That’s a lot, and none of those wins fill me joy like a win on the current Sunday. Memories are fine, but real joy is in the present. In the last 16 years, the Steelers have played exactly one game where they were eliminated from the playoffs before kickoff. In the meantime they won a title along the way and made another Super Bowl. This year was a lot of fun right to the end of week 18.

    This is a team on the rise, with only three mid-tier starters as free agents and three picks in the top 50. They have their quarterback. I expect them to be back to being top tier competitors in 2023.

  26. Who knew that all that running around to produce the occasional highlight plus garbage time passing yds was worth 250 million guaranteed?

    Cleveland area massage therapists are surely gonna get their cut after those 7 sacks though.

  28. Najee Harris looks like the next Trent Richardson.

    I thought he would remind you of NKeal Harry….lol. Come don’t be so obtuse…you are not being too smart.

  29. As usual, the Steelers’ season ends with fans whining about the refs. You should be whining about your coach who seems comfortable with 9 wins and giving the Browns a better draft pick.

  31. Hey Minkah what are you doing next weekend? haha

    He is probably on vacation at a resort costing your yearly salary….and smiling. How about you…flipping burgers at McD’s

  32. Najee isn’t even the best back on his own team. Outplayed by Warren while he rocks a 3.7 YPC this season when he isn’t fumbling on the goal line. Total bust and wasted pick. Add to that the fact that Warren was undrafted.

  33. Kosar bet $19.000 on the Brown’s to beat the Steelers and was fired prior to the game someone needs to have there head examined

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.