Sunday Night Football: Lions beat Packers, giving Seahawks’ final playoff berth

Posted by Charean Williams on January 8, 2023, 11:32 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Seahawks are headed to the postseason, and they owe the Lions for that.

Detroit upset Green Bay 20-16, knocking the Packers out of the playoffs. The Seahawks earlier eliminated the Lions.

Jamaal Williams had two touchdown runs, his 16th and 17th of the season, and Kerby Joseph had his third interception of Aaron Rodgers this season as the Lions swept the Packers. Detroit finishes its season 9-8, one game better than the Packers, and with its first winning record since 2017.

The Lions talked all week about wanting to earn the respect of Rodgers and the Packers, no matter what happened earlier in the day in Seattle. They did that and won the appreciation of the Seahawks.

Joseph, a rookie safety, made three of his four interceptions this season against Rodgers. He had another overturned by a hands to the face penalty on teammate John Cominsky in the third quarter.

His 23-yard interception return to the Green Bay 45 on a deep pass intended for Christian Watson came with 3:27 remaining.

The Packers never saw the ball again.

The aggressiveness of Dan Campbell and play calling of Ben Johnson ran out the clock. Lions tight end James Mitchell‘s holding penalty with 2:12 left looked like it might get Rodgers another chance.

But on second-and-17 from the Green Bay 31, Jared Goff threw a short pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who lateraled to D'Andre Swift. It went for 14 yards. The Lions came up a yard short of the first down on a third down run by Williams, but they went for it instead of kicking the field goal to give them a touchdown lead, and Goff hit DJ Chark for a 9-yard gain and a first down.

Goff went 23-of-34 for 224 yards, and Williams went for 72 yards on 16 carries.

Rodgers was 17-of-27 for 205 yards with a touchdown and an interception and now faces questions about whether he will retire.

90 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Lions beat Packers, giving Seahawks’ final playoff berth

  1. America is thriled to see green bay and rodgers done. And rodgers calling his teammates out on his INT

  3. Poor inoculated diva, can’t even go one and done this year. Better whine about the receivers and demand more money.

  7. rodgers went all 17 games without throwing for 300 yards in a game. It wil be great to see hom back next year.

  8. Based off of Rodger’s demeanor, it is very obvious that there is some greater significance to the end of this game then just getting eliminated. He is done as a packer, and very well may have played the last game of his career. Say what you will, but he has been a great player to watch for so long. I think we can all agree that he has made NFL games more interesting for the last decade and a half that he has been lacing them up.

  9. Merely lucking into back-to-back hall of fame QBs isn’t a sustainable way to run a franchise. We’ve done nothing to help Rodgers from a coaching or personnel standpoint. Now, he’s completely washed up and it’s going to be a long, long time before we’re competitive again. We have nothing to rebuild with except one okay wide receiver.

  10. remember packer fans celebrating a 4 game win streak as if it as something special

  11. Dan Campbell !! Wow ! America no the World owes you a new nose. Aaron going home !! Forever maybe ? Love it love it love it

  13. Shocker. Aaron Rodgers with yet another failback. The worst “Hall Of Fame” Quarterback in fourth quarter comebacks.
    If this was his last game in G.B., it’s only appropriate to end this way

  16. I cheered more for the Lions tonight than my own team today! I love Dan Campbell: we may not be in, but we won’t let them get in either.

  17. Congrats Lions the Packers weren’t going anywhere in the playoffs anyway. Keep buil and with all the low draft picks your window is open

  18. Santa Clara has 1 week left in their season. Shoulda, woulda, coulda … but now the Hawks are coming back to slap the little boys in Santa Clara around because they peaked too early and running on fumes. Just like old times Pete brings his team to end football in Santa Clara… again.

  19. Lions will be legit next season. Look out for them. Hard not to like that team. Coach should clean up the coaching staff and replace some of the X players with legit position coaches and they will hurt some feelings in 23

  20. I bet a lot of NFC teams are glad to see Seattle make it.A sure win if you have them on the schedule.I’m serious

  23. I really wish Seattle would have lost as the Lions are the best team of the final three. They would have been the only ones to have a chance against San Francisco.

  24. Detroit has so many young defensive and offensive playmakers, the GM is doing a great job!

  26. This game was great for so many reasons. Aside from the schadenfreude of watching Aaron Rodgers eat crow after dissing the Lions, the Lions were really likeable! Crazy coach, castaway QB, and a team overall that really wanted to win this game that had no playoff implications for them. Glad I watched this one.

  30. I’m wondering where are the smug packer fans are now? I heard a lot from you last week, maybe Alexander wants to griddy down out to the parking lot? Lol, bye!

  31. Seattle owes it to the gods. There were at least 5 penalties that did not get called against them that would have caused them the game. One of those refs must of had money on it. It was a horrible game that wasnt called. the League needs to look at the officiating.

  32. Congratulations to the Lions. They deserved it, and I just wish they could be in the playoffs.
    I don’t know how you come out flat on your home field for a game to get into the playoffs, but the Packers showed little interest. Rodgers and Cobb looked like they were taking the last walk after the game, and at this stage it might be best. Lots of things for GB to decide.
    Again, congrats to Detroit.

  33. Dan Campbell legend.

    Interesting he and Sirriani had bad opening speeches and didn’t start well, but have turned things around and become great creative coaches.

    Everytime Lions did something like move chains or make stop was waiting for NBC logo to turn yellow. Thankfully they prevailed…

  34. The Lions out worked out hustled, out coached and out played the Packers. It’s a shame the Packers couldn’t get more bail out calls by the refs like is usually the case. Great win for the Lions and for America

    Lions would have made a very tough out in the playoffs, and should now be contending with the Vikings for the NFC North for the foreseeable future

  35. Thanks for playing Pack, we’ve got some nice parting gifts for you backstage. Let’s show them what they’ve won!

  36. What a great game and a fitting ending! It should be the Lions in the playoffs. They are the better of the 3 options that were there going into today.

  37. If “the immunized one” had been at OTAs instead of doing hallucinogens in South America, the Packers would be in the playoffs.

  39. Huh, I’m pretty sure all those chest thumpers for the Green and Gold all but guaranteed their club was going to handle business against those lowly Lions. The Vikings may very well get crushed in the first round of the playoffs, but at least they were good enough to get there.

  41. Dan Campbell deserves coach of the year. Lions will be a serious contender next season.

  42. Nice game by the Lions. What an embarrassment for Rogers, who insulted the Lions last time the Packers lost to them. His massive ego is such a mismatch with his declining skills.

    Overconfidence bit the Packers and their fans hard tonight.

  43. Well, at least Aaron can avoid going 0-5 in the playoffs vs. SF

    America thanks you, Detroit!

  45. I like a team when they don’t choke at home when it’s a win and in to make the playoffs.

  49. I forgot who said it in the media but being real this wasn’t really an upset if you removed the names on the jersey. The Packers were hot their last four games but the Lions were 8-2 and an Allen-Diggs connection away from being 9-1 in their last 10 games. Carolina was an ugly performance no doubt but if the Packers were coming to Ford Field winning 8 out of 10 people would’ve expected them to pull it off tonight. Hopefully, the biggest thing gained this year is the Lions now know the world counting them out is pretty much useless and they can stay humble and continue growth.

  50. Don’t fret green and yellers, there’s plenty to do outside of football in Wisconsin. You can…………………..well you can drink. And you can watch the Vikings in the playoffs.🤣

  51. The Lions were definately the better team with the better QB tonight.
    Packers avoid being one and done by the 49’s again in the play-offs.
    Rogers just has not been clutch the last few years.

  52. The 49ers have to be extremely disappointed we didn’t make the playoffs this year. I’m sure they would have loved to have knocked us out with ease for the 5th time in a row.

  55. Rodgers will announce retirement next week to get attention and mess with everybody. Then unretire in March

  56. Maybe if the Packers were as good at tackling as they were at assaulting medical trainers maybe they would not suck so much. That and Aaron Rodgers going on a free give away tour this last season. My god he should have had 2 picks tonight. The Lions capitalized on just about every mistake that Green Bay made and that was plenty of them. Lions actually being decent for a change is interesting.

  57. Are we immunized from pretending that Aaron Rodgers is some retiring hero yet? Showing him walking off the field like some hero after losing to Detroit is such an insult to a majority of America, who doesn’t like its sports heroes to be liars

  58. The Lions deserve that playoff birth.
    ===========

    Win more games.

    Don’t let other teams determine your fate.

  60. At least we won our Super Bowl last week and they can never take that away from us.

  61. Ha ha, I said Seahawks would get in and Lions would beat the Packers, which will eliminate both. I was right. Pack go home pack.

  62. Hahahahahahahahahaha! Lions with nothing to play for beat Aaron Fraudgers and the Packers at Lambeau. Most Packer fans just assumed they were already in the playoffs after their win last week. Just one problem…they still had to beat the Lions at home and couldn’t do it. Hahahahahahaha!

  63. What a storyline – Dan Campbell has brought a winning attitude to the Detroit Lions! It’s a shame they lost out on the playoffs but lookout next season because he’s definitely got them primed to dominate that division next season.

  65. Outstanding win tonight. Thanks for helping the Seahawks get into the playoffs. I’ll be looking for a charity to donate to for one of the Lions players!

  67. What a storyline – Dan Campbell has brought a winning attitude to the Detroit Lions! It’s a shame they lost out on the playoffs but lookout next season because he’s definitely got them primed to dominate that division.

  71. Lions got after Aaron, hat’s off to them. The 4th and 1 was a good call. It worked. Packers made a little run but 4-8 is a big hole to dig out of. Lafleur and Rodgers are to blame.

  73. We might be one and done but hey we’re in it. Sunday afternoon. What day are the Packers playing?

  74. Aaron just didnt have it this year. I waited and waited and he never showed up. He is an above avg QB at best at this point and he is fading.

  75. Refs and league tried hard to fix the game with bad calls against the Lions but they still outplayed the cheese at balmy Lambeau. Detroit deserved to win. Glad for Goff, Campbell, and long suffering Lions fans.

  77. So last week we saw the training staff save a players life preforming CPR. Unsung hero’s. And this week we see a typical packer punk push around a member of the Lions training staff, who is helping an injured player. Nice look Green Bay. Lafluer has no control of this team.

  78. The Packers defense did them in with stupid, classless penalties. But the haters are gonna blame Rodgers for all of this.

  79. Dan Campbell will be charged extra baggage fees to lug those huge onions back to Detroit after that lateral on 3rd and 17.

    Jamaal Williams is now a legend in Detroit for that post-game interview.

    Jameson Williams will be a huge problem for defenses in 2023.

    Jared Goff is the QB for at least the next 2 years based on this win alone.

    Aidan Hutchison wrapped up DROY. Though Sauce was great.

    Throw Ft Knox at Ben Johnson.

    One more off season with this kind of draft success and Holmes has this team DEEP in the playoffs.

  82. Mike Tirico: Lions win, but this game is about Aaron Rodgers
    Mike Tirico: Packers win, and this game is about Aaron Rodgers.

    Detroit vs Everybody (including an announcer who LIVES in Detroit)

  83. Packer fans are happy. not only did green bay saves themselves from going 1 and done againy but also the second this game ended the packer became offseason nfc north champions again. gaurenteed.

  85. It’s funny because all week the media was so sure that GB was going to win lol. That’s why the games are played. Hats off to the Lions!

  86. Packers have no leadership and when you have no leadership you get cheap shots from undisciplined players like Walker and Wyatt. Apologies to the Lion fans.

    MLF isn’t a leader. Rodgers isn’t a leader. Time to move on.

  88. Kudos to the Lions. That was an enjoyable game. They played hard, made some gutsy (and smart) calls, and deservedthe win. It was like a playoff game, but they didn’t get to advance. Next year.

  89. If Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears, with two victories this season does that mean the Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions now own Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

